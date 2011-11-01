GenevaSound’s standard Model S already had five stars against its name, but the Swiss manufacturer has now launched a new version complete with DAB radio.



There have been other changes, too – notably the two new 4in drivers and their stiffened suspensions. It’s claimed that these aid bass performance (not that there was anything obviously amiss before).



Attractive in looks and sound

Externally, the design is virtually identical bar the inclusion of an aerial socket for the DAB tuner. The piano-lacquered cabinet (available in red, white or black) looks the part whether perched on its pedestal or simply plonked on its four rubberised feet.



The red LED display shines through the grille, making the clock and radio station information easy to read.

On top, you’ll find GenevaSound’s trademark power-dock and TouchLight panel; the connector spins into view when you power up the dock, which includes touch-sensitive controls and a click-wheel for changing volume and iPod browsing.



It’s responsive, if finicky. There’s a credit card-sized remote in the box, too.



Lively, entertaining sound

Spin some 320Kbps music from your iPod of choice and the Model S DAB serves up a lively, entertaining sound. Throughout Beyoncé’s If I Were A Boy, instruments and vocals are clearly positioned, making for an intimate and enjoyable listen.



There’s impressively taught, well-defined bass, too. It has an edge when required, too. Spin Foo Fighters Back and Forth and the Model S shows it’s capable of high-volume bombast without getting discombobulated.



Reception from both the DAB and FM tuners, meanwhile, is perfectly fine.

If you’ve a small or medium-sized room, the GenevaSound will do a grand job of filling it.



This is a dock that specialises in entertainment – just as it should be.

