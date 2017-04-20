10 years ago you'd have been forgiven for thinking vinyl was on the way out. Sales were as low as they'd been since their 70s heyday and the march towards digital seemed destined to mark the end of the road for the 100-year-old format.
So it was perhaps a strange time to start a day in celebration of vinyl, but that's what happened in 2007 with the inaugural Record Store Day. And with hindsight, it was timed to perfection - the format having undergone a much-discussed revival over the last ten years.
Vinyl sales hit a ten-year-high in 2016 and are tipped to continue to grow in 2017, while vinyl album sales have overtaken album downloads, helping to make the vinyl business worth more than free streaming services to the music industry.
And Record Store Day has no doubt played a significant part, even if the overall affect of the day on independent record shops and labels remains hotly contested in some quarters.
This week we'll be building up to Record Store Day on Saturday with a slew of features on vinyl. From vinyl subscription services to famous vinyl lovers, the best turntables and how they're made, plus fresh reviews on record players and cartridges. So stay tuned. For now, catch up on everything you need to know about Record Store Day 2017 below...
Record Store Day promises over 500 vinyl releases
Rega launches 2017 Record Store Day turntable
Rega reveals limited edition signed Record Store Day turntables
Saturday
How does a record make a sound?
3 of the best turntable systems
A Record Store Day decade of indie labels
VIDEO: Are these the best engineered turntables you can buy?
Friday
15 celebrities and their record collections
How to digitise your vinyl collection
Paying the ultimate tribute in song
11 of the best Record Store Day releases
15 songs that sound best on vinyl
Thursday
7 fictional record stores we'd like to visit
Best turntables of the 21st century
How to get the best sound from your turntable
Wednesday
When vinyl becomes art beyond music
The tech behind the vinyl revival
Best 15 turntables of What Hi-Fi?'s lifetime
REVIEW: Clearaudio Concept MM V2
Tuesday
13 of the best vinyl subscription services
15 famous musicians and their vinyl collections