Samsung Galaxy S20: release date, leaks and latest news

Samsung's next flagship phone is almost here. The Samsung Galaxy S20 (previously known as the Galaxy S11) will be unveiled at Samsung Unpacked on Tuesday 11th February. As the follow-up to the awesome Galaxy S10, expectations are high.

So what can we expect from the S20? Will it have 5G? A 120Hz screen? A fingerprint scanner built into the display? A headphone jack? How much will it cost? When will it go on sale? How will the Galaxy S20 compare to the iPhone 12?

Questions, questions, questions. Thankfully we can answer some of them thanks to some well-placed sources, and those we can't we can take an educated guess at, given Samsung's track record.

Here's what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Samsung Unpacked takes place on 11th February in San Francisco. The action starts at 7pm GMT/11AM PT - you can watch live on the Samsung website, or stay tuned to updates from What Hi-Fi?.

Samsung's Galaxy handsets usually go on sale a few weeks after being announced, but this year it could be a little sooner. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to be lainching at the same event, and to go on sale just three days later, on 14th February.

While we don't think Samsung would launch two high-end phones on the same day (one might steal the other's thunder), it could hint at a shorter timescale between the announcement and on-sale date.

The smart money is on the S20 going on sale no later than the start of March.

But how much will it cost? That's the million-dollar question (though hopefully it won't cost a million dollars). Samsung hasn't given any hints, but we can use the S10 pricing as a rough guide.

The S10 starts at £799/$749, while the S10+ starts at £899/$799. The entry-level S10e will set you back £669/$649 for the basic model.

However, those are all 4G prices. For 5G, and with the advanced camera tech that's expected, we think around £1000/$1000 is in the right ballpark for the S20.

Samsung Galaxy S20: name

'Hang on,' you might be thinking. 'It's the follow-up to the Galaxy S10. Shouldn't it be called the Galaxy S11?' And you're right, it should. But it's not. And XDA-Developers has proof.

Here's why. Samsung has seemingly got wise to the fact that just a few months after launch, Apple will launch the iPhone 12, which sounds more advanced than the Galaxy S11. Twelve is one more than 11, after all.

Hence S20. Supposedly, the reason Samsung will give is because the phone will launch in 2020. But we all know the real reason.

Samsung does have form, after all. The Galaxy Note 5 was followed by the Note 7 the following year - Samsung skipped the Note 6 in order to bring the Note series in line with the Galaxy S7, then its top-of-the-range smartphone. That way, the Note 7 didn't look any less advanced than its Galaxy S sibling.

Samsung Galaxy S20: models

So how many models will make up the S20 family? Lots, reportedly.

According to XDA-Developers, we'll see the usual S20 and S20+, along with an even-more-premium model called the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Then we could see Samsung follow the entry-level S10e with another more affordable model, the S20e.

With potential 5G versions of each of these, we're looking at as many as eight handsets in the S20 family. Though, of course, 5G could come as standard on some models.

Samsung Galaxy S20: camera

A recent leak purports to show the S20+'s rear camera set-up. And if true, we're looking at a 12-megapixel main snapper, along with ultra-wide, telephoto and macro lenses.

That should give you some serious shooting power.

But the S20 Ultra could push this even further. It will reportedly pack Samsung's frankly ludicrous 108-megapixel sensor, which should help considerably when it comes to cropping your snaps.

Samsung Galaxy S20: screen

The screen has long been one of the key selling points of the Galaxy S series, and it seems the S20 will be no different. It will reportedly be the first of Samsung's S series phones with a 120Hz screen. That's double the usual refresh rate, and should make for much smoother gaming.

As for size, Samsung is once again going big. The S20 will reportedly have a 6.3-inch (presumably OLED) screen, while the S20+ will up this to 6.9 inches. Expect them to look stunning.

Samsung Galaxy S20: specs

Samsung is expected to drop the 3.5mm headphone socket in favour of USB-C, just like almost every other phone maker around. It had already done so on the Galaxy Note 10, but its S10 variants were clinging onto the input, including the S10+.

We're also probably looking at a fingerprint scanner built into the screen. This should be more accurate than an optical one, and should work when your fingers are wet.

As we think you'll agree, it's shaping up to be quite a phone. We'll update this page with more news on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and all its new siblings as it breaks. And join us on the 11th when we'll have all the details as soon as they're official.

