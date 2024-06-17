Rewind: our final verdict on the Fyne Vintage Five, an ’80s icon returns and fresh developments in the world of vinyl

Welcome to another entry of our Rewind column, where our team of audio and home cinema experts detail all the latest news you need to know about to break over the past week.

What a week it was, with our team taking a look at Fyne’s latest dinky speakers, Audio-Technica releasing a slew of new hardware and our team taking the time to offer some sage advice on buying hi-fi systems.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The Vintage Five proved small hi-fi can be a Fyne thing

(Image credit: Fyne Audio)

The Fyne Vintage 5 are an atypical bit of hi-fi that we first got a glimpse at during the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. They’re a premium set of dinky speakers designed for discerning music fans low on space. Last week, after thoroughly putting them through their paces in our dedicated listening rooms, we found that, despite their small size, they deliver a terrific audio experience – at least when matched properly.

Read our Fyne Vintage Five review

We gave some friendly advice to people buying systems

(Image credit: Future)

We love separates, but more and more we find people asking us about hi-fi systems – and for good reason. Jump over to our best hi-fi systems page and you’ll see plenty of great space saving options on display, some of which are surprisingly cheap. But this week our managing editor Becky Roberts, took the time to offer some more tailored advice and detailed the three best-value systems she recommends to her friends on a regular basis.

Read the full story: Outgrown your wireless speaker? Here are the 3 affordable music systems I recommend to friends

KEF delivered an unforgettable home cinema experience

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our intrepid deputy editor, Andy Madden, braved central London to take a look at and listen to KEF’s new Music Gallery. There, the iconic hi-fi brand demoed a number of different experiences, showcasing its latest and greatest speakers, including a 9.14.4 Dolby Atmos surround sound system – yes, you read that right.

Read the full story: I spent the evening at KEF’s new Music Gallery and it was hi-fi and home cinema heaven

An ’80s classic was resurrected

(Image credit: Wilson Audio)

Even if you don’t know the name, if you’ve seen any ’80s movies you’ll likely at least recognise Wilson Audio’s WATT/Puppy speakers – which have a very distinctive design and were all the rage when they first launched 1986. Last week Wilson Audio announced the global launch of a new, modernised version of the iconic floorstanders – which, despite retaining the classic angular design, feature completely modernised internals.

Read the full story: Wilson Audio's remastered Watt/Puppy loudspeaker reimagines an 80s icon with modern-day tech

Audio-Technica wants to level up vinyl cartridges

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Last week Audio-Technica unveiled its new high-end AT-ART1000X moving coil cartridge. Aimed squarely at the audiophile end of the market and built with hand-wound rectangular coils, the firm claims the AT-ART1000X is its “most advanced cartridge to date” and will deliver “unparalleled" vinyl performance. Will that be enough to earn it a place in our best cartridges buying guide? We won’t know until we get it in for testing, but we’re excited to see it arrive either way!

Read the full story: Audio-Technica's flagship MC cartridge promises "unparalleled" vinyl performance

We revisited the 'Is bigger always better?' debate

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

2024 is rapidly turning into the year of the giant TV, with TCL, Samsung, Hisense and more all pushing giant 85-inch and 100-inch sets. But is that a good thing? This week our editor (me) took a step back and looked at the shape of the TV market to find out.

Read the full story: TCL and Samsung are driving giant TV prices down – but is bigger always better?

