I’ve reviewed home cinema tech for over a decade: these are the 3 Black Friday deals I recommend

Black Friday may be mid-way through metamorphosing into Cyber Monday, but that hasn’t stopped a torrent of amazing home cinema deals from gushing in.

But in that sea of discounts, as a journalist who’s reviewed home cinema tech since curved screens and 3D were the vogue items in discussion, three deals in particular have caught my eye and left me wishing my bank balance wasn’t in such disarray ahead of payday.

And if that wasn’t enough to pique your interest – when you combine them, they create a pretty awesome home cinema package!

Without further delay, here are my top three home cinema picks for Black Friday 2023.

LG G3

(Image credit: Future)

First up we have the LG G3. Now the LG G3 isn’t the obvious choice of TV to go for I know. It didn’t win the product of the year category at the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards, and I’ve already noted, that for my very specific personal preferences, there’s another flagship OLED I’d buy over it .

But my reasoning here is pretty straightforward – it’s had some of the biggest discounts we’ve seen on a flagship TV this Black Friday. Jump over to our best LG G3 deals page and you’ll see it’s radically cheaper than any other five-star flagship set this Black Friday with the base 55-inch retailing for a modest £1579, a huge £820 saving on its regular £2399 RRP.

LG OLED55G3 2023 OLED TV – was £3599, no £2298 (save £1351) LG's 2023 flagship OLED has had its price slashed and is one of the best OLED TV deals doing the rounds this Black Friday. For your cash, you get a giant, next-generation gaming-ready OLED with dazzlingly high max-brightness and excellent HDR performance. Read our LG G3 review

The 65-inch LG G3, which is the one I actually recommend most people get, has had an equally impressive price drop, with it currently retailing for £2298, a massive £1351 reduction on its regular £3599 cost.

To put it in context though, the only other set with MLA we’ve tested, the Panasonic MZ2000’s 55-inch model is currently retailing for £1999 while the 65-inch will set you back £2999. Meanwhile, the rival 55-nch Sony A95L is even more expensive, retailing for £2699.

So from a performance, performance-per-pound/dollar perspective, it is by far the best set for most people this Black Friday, especially considering the fact, that despite not being THE best for picture quality, it is still an excellent performer. As TV/AV editor Tom Parsons said in his LG G3 review:

“The first MLA-equipped OLED is a shining star.”

Denon X3800H

(Image credit: Denon)

Second up is the Denon X3800H. Though it may be a little long in the tooth, this former What Hi-Fi? Award winner’s price has outright crashed this Black Friday.

Specifically, you can pick up the stellar AVR for £699 at Sevenoaks, which is a huge £800 (53 per cent ) saving on its regular price. Trust me when I say you won’t find a better AVR deal this Black Friday.

Denon AVC-X3800H AVR was £1499 now £699 at Sevenoaks (save £800)

The Denon AVC-X3800H AVR is a class AVR. It earned five stars from us, as well as much-coveted Product of the Year Award in 2022 for Best Home Cinema Amplifier. This is a great opportunity to bag it without the hefty price tag. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

On top of that, despite being old, having run it head to head with this year’s award-winning Sony TA-AN1000 in our test rooms, the What Hi-Fi? team can confirm it is still very competent. Highlights include a refined, warm sound, your choice of calibration software and all the connectivity you need for a modern gaming or home cinema system.

As our testers concluded in our Denon X3800H review:

“The AVC-X3800H's updated feature spec and new and improved sound make it an excellent buy.”

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 5.1 Speaker Package

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Third and finally, the deal I’m most excited about relates to the five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 5.1 Speaker Package .

This system is built from the latest speakers from iconic audio brand Bowers and Wilkins. And considering how new it is, I was incredibly surprised to see such a healthy deal appear so quickly.

Jump over to Sevenoaks and you can currently grab the 606 S3 speaker package for £1946, a £750 saving on its regular £2696 price. Yes, that is a lot and there are cheaper packages available, but trust me if you want a truly immersive home cinema experience, you will struggle to do better.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 5.1 Speaker Package was £2696, now £1946 at Sevenoaks (save £750) If you're not interested in floorstanders, then the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 5.1 Speaker Package is the one to get. Winner of a What Hi-Fi? Award they offer excellent, immersive audio that will elevate any home cinema setup. And at this price they're amazing value.

The 606 S3 are amazing performers that deliver detailed and insightful sound that’s full of dynamism and energy. This, plus their ability to bring a wonderful level of warmth and richness to vocals truly brought movies to life during our checks and led our reviewers to go so far as to conclude:

“Bowers & Wilkins makes an incredibly strong case for ditching floorstanding speakers with this stunning speaker package.”

MORE:

Check out our picks of the best OLED TVs

These are the best Black Friday home cinema deals we’ve spotted