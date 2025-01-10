I've listened to Nakamichi's new Shockwafe 11.2.6 surround sound system – and it's easily the most bonkers soundbar of CES 2025

Nakamichi unveiled its new Shockwafe Wireless 11.2.6 Dolby Atmos and DTS:X wireless surround sound system at CES 2025, and I was treated to a demo at the company's showcase suite in the Bellagio hotel. The company has been developing this range since it launched the Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 in 2018, and this soundbar system has gained plenty of new tricks (and more audio channels) in the following seven years.

This new system sits below the Dragon 11.4.6 system that we reviewed in April of last year, and it carries a slightly cheaper price tag of $2499 (around £2050 / AU$4060) in the United States with shipping available to the UK and Australia for an additional fee. Think of this new Shockwafe as the Dragon's little brother, as it carries many of the same traits, features and design language, at a slightly scaled-down size.

It features 31 drivers from high-end Danish hi-fi supplier Punktkilde, and development was "inspired by the engineering principles of Scan-Speak" which is a world leader in the development of loudspeaker transducers; so expectations are understandably high. Nine of those 31 drivers are precision-engineered drivers, while the hi-fi pedigree behind these drivers promises "a balanced surround sound field with enhanced dynamic range" according to Nakamichi.

(Image credit: Future)

The system itself is comprised of an angular, edgy main soundbar unit that appears to be more compact when compared with the sizeable Dragon; however make no mistake, this is still a large and striking soundbar measuring 137cm in length. It boasts three full-range drivers with side-firing speakers housed in separate chambers for enhanced air dispersion to allow for "optimal sound dispersion and performance". There are a total of 19 drivers in this soundbar alone, which outclasses practically any rival on paper, and in practice, it delivers a powerful and forthright sound.

This soundbar is backed up by a pair of surround-sound speakers, each housing five drivers in total. Much like the Dragon, the sound is fired in two directions by a tweeter and full-range driver duo for a full enveloping sound experience, while a dedicated upward-firing driver enhances overhead Dolby Atmos audio. There are also two dedicated subwoofers included in the box, which is a rarity in the soundbar package market. Each subwoofer sports 10-inch Punktkilde woofers and a large front-facing flared port, allowing for "low frequencies with incomparable precision and power".

Nakamichi is also touting a new processing system that sits on top of Dolby Atmos called Apative Height Dispersion Ultra, which will reportedly also come to the Dragon via a future firmware update. This 3D audio rendering system allows for more immersive and precise height channels, supposedly setting a new standard for object-based audio.

Other enhancements include wireless streaming capabilities with Apple AirPlay 2 – something we lamented the Dragon for missing, but that has thankfully been rectified by Nakamichi on the new Shockwafe. Wired connectivity is also strong, with dual HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports supporting 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz signals with Dolby Vision HDR, while optical and aux connectivity also remains for hooking the Shockwafe up to older AV equipment.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

So, we know what this new Nakamichi soundbar system has to offer, but how does it sound? Admittedly, room conditions for the Shockwafe were not ideal, and Nakamichi USA CEO Rayman Cheng (who presented the demonstration) noted this and even mentioned that they had decided not to calibrate the system specifically. Instead, the Shockwafe was set to the "large room" preset, and there was no sound treating the hotel suite – hence why the opinions we share here won't represent our conclusive thoughts on the system.

We were shown a duo of test sequences from Dolby Atmos and DTS:X test discs to demonstrate the capabilities of the system, and the early signs are promising. Nakamichi once again proves it can envelop viewers in a bubble of sound, as spatial effects seemed precise and engaging, while the bass coming from the dual subwoofers sounded punchy and deep, yet not overbearing or unruly in our hands-on session. In this regard, the Shockwafe 11.2.6 demonstrated that it could be capable of delivering an engaging and atmospheric performance, even in tricky conditions.

It also sounded clear, crisp and bold. Sound was projected with a powerful and direct presentation, and while it did sound a little too aggressive at certain times, it didn't seem quite as full-on as the Dragon system. A quick music demo revealed a detailed sound with solid vocal clarity.

It's too early to say whether Nakamichi has a winner on its hands here, though it's easy to see the appeal of this new system. Nakamichi also rolled out its new quad-subwoofer option for the Dragon soundbar; and in a brief demo, I was blasted by 3000W of pure bass that rattled loose items around the room – an ideal upgrade if you happen to really dislike your neighbours.

MORE:

Find the latest CES 2025 announcements here

Read our full Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 review

And check out our picks for the best Dolby Atmos soundbars