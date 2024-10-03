I think Sony’s latest launch raises some big questions about the WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds

In case you missed the recent news, Sony has just unveiled its new LinkBuds family of portable products, which consists of one pair of wireless earbuds, one pair of open earbuds and a Bluetooth speaker.

The specification and features of one of those pairs of headphones, the LinkBuds Fit, caught my eye. They make for quite an interesting read and actually got me thinking… about an entirely different pair of earbuds.

Now I haven’t seen any leaks on the web relating to, nor do I have the scoop on the existence of, a Sony WF-1000XM6 model; I imagine, however, that there is a successor to the five-star WF-1000XM5 somewhere on Sony’s road map. The current model can’t last for ever, right?

There are already some tempting WF-1000XM5 deals out there and, with the current price significantly lower than the launch price, you’d have to think that Sony is looking to launch a new pair of flagship wireless earbuds at some point in the not too distant future. I saw a similar pattern with the previous generation WF-1000XM4 and expect a repeat performance, most likely in 2025.

But the LinkBuds Fit boast several features and specs which I found quite surprising – and now I’m wondering what this means for a potential new flagship XM6 model. Here are four questions I think the Sony LinkBuds Fit raise…

Will the tips be tweaked?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The LinkBuds Fit not only have a brand-new wing-tip design, which Sony is calling an “Air Fitting Supporter”, the buds also have new tips which are shallower and burrow into your ear less. Now, Sony’s WF flagships have never had wing tips; could that be about to change? I’m not convinced, but I can certainly see the main tips changing. I have already said that the current polyurethane tips are the one thing I’d like to change and I’m sure I’m not the only person who hasn’t quite got on with them over time. A switch to shallower tips which give a better feeling of isolation and comfort would be a winner in my book.

Will there be a new driver?

The LinkBuds Fit use the same 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X found in the WF-1000XM5. I know that the driver doesn’t completely dictate sound quality, but clearly it has a major impact. If the LinkBuds sound just as amazing (or in a similar ballpark) for a lower price, any new Sony flagship will need to find another gear or two in terms of performance. I have been very impressed by the sound of the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 which use a 12mm carbon-cone driver. Their ability to pick out fine detail is arguably unrivalled at their level - your move, Sony.

Will there be a new processor?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The LinkBuds Fit also use the same Integrated Processor V2 as the WF-1000XM5. This is responsible for all the number-crunching on-board the buds, and once again this begs the question could we see a new, more powerful processor on any XM5 replacement? You’d have to think so. Presumably this would give Sony an opportunity to further improve other aspects of performance, including noise-cancelling, call quality and potentially even sound quality.

Will there be a new sound engine?

Another feature that the LinkBuds Fit share with the WF-1000XM5 is Sony’s DSEE Extreme sound enhancement engine. It claims to improve low-quality digital music files and we found it to be beneficial in both the WF-1000XM5 and their predecessors, the WF-1000XM4. Might Sony revamp its sound processing engine even further for a new flagship? It could be the perfect time…

(Image credit: Sony)

What will happen to battery life?

I think the five and half hours for the LinkBuds Fit feels a little short when you compare it with the rest of the market. The WF-1000XM5 have enough juice for around eight hours, which is good for the category. If a WF-1000XM6 model has a more powerful, more power-hungry processor this could have a major impact on battery life. I wouldn’t like to see anything less than eight hours – indeed, I would prefer to see them try to squeeze out ten hours from a single charge.

