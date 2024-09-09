Don't be like me! Ignoring your wireless earbuds app means you're missing out on performance and features

I need to get something off my chest. While I use my Technics EAH-AZ60M2 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds practically each and every day to drown out the screeching of the tube on my morning commute or to blast some tunes while I load the dishwasher, I have neglected an integral aspect of these headphones.
After growing frustrated by the touch controls on these buds, and wondering why they offered only noise-cancelling and transparency mode, but not a standard in-between option, the realisation hit that I hadn't downloaded the dedicated Technics Audio Connect app. I quickly rectified this and immediately found I hadn't been using these earbuds to their full potential.
Immediately I was hit with an update which cited improved performance; and I'm not sure if this is a mere placebo effect, but I do feel as though the buds sound slightly more engaging and dynamic than they did pre-update. Furthermore, I found all of the touch control settings that I presumed were non-customisable; spoiler alert, I presumed wrong.
There were features in the app I didn't know my buds offered, including a handy "Find headphones" button in case I lose them, an option to prioritise either sound quality or stable connectivity, Bluetooth multipoint settings and a scale to adjust how extreme the noise cancelling is.
I ended up spending more time in the app than I had initially anticipated. I tweaked the EQ and amended the above settings to improve my experience, and it made me wonder why I hadn't delved into this app sooner. Truth be told, I had just hooked the earbuds up to my iPhone via Bluetooth and never looked back – which, I assume, is pretty much what the average user does when they get a new pair of buds.
I am now better informed – and I am here to warn you against skipping the crucial step of downloading and configuring the app; you might not be getting every feature your earbuds offer. It may not be the most exciting task, but it will also most likely improve how your buds sound – which is the most important aspect after all.
