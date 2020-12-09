9 best Christmas gift ideas under £100

You really need to like someone to spend up to £100 on them. No cop-out easy option box of chocs or bottle of booze here – this is an amount right in the sweet spot for 'proper' Christmas presents and that's exactly what we've got for you here with these gift ideas for under £100.

But, of course, if you're investing proper money in your loved ones, you'll want that cash to go as far as it can. Rest assured that these top value-for-money ideas will delight and entertain in equal measure.

From headphones to wireless speakers, via DACs and subscription services, there's something here to thrill any music and movie lover in your life.

Klipsch T5M Wired earbuds

If you know someone who has kept the headphones that came bundled with their new smartphone, the gift of these Klipsch in-ear headphones will be an absolute revelation to them. These multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winners will stun them with the overall improvement they will hear in their on-the-move music.

Read our Klipsch T5M Wired review

Cyrus soundKey DAC

If, on the other hand, a headphone upgrade is no longer necessary, you should seriously consider getting the music-lover in your life a portable DAC, as the next step towards mobile music magic. This little dongle from Cyrus sits between your mobile device and your headphones – and it's there to improve the sound coming from your source. Which it does with seemingly nonchalant ease, opening recordings up and giving space for details to reveal themselves. And it's especially effective with hi-res recordings (up to 24-bit/96kHz).

Find out what a portable DAC is all about in our Cyrus soundKey review

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker

If it's more music to share you're interested in, you won't go far wrong with this neat little Award winner. This virtually indestructible Bluetooth speaker is fun, portable and compact – and it's waterproof and it floats, as well as being sand and dust-proof. Most importantly, though, it sounds remarkably composed for its size and cost.

Take a look at our thoughts in our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 review

Amazon Echo Show 8 smart speaker

Where much of the Alexa-enabled smart kit out there is audio based, the Echo Show 8 embraces both sound and video in its abilities to communicate. So as well as playing music or reading out information to you, it will allow you to access video content on its 8in LCD screen. So that means recipes, news bulletins and video calls to granny are now all up for grabs – for less than $100.

Not one we've tested but read about smaller version in our Amazon Echo Show 5 review

AudioQuest Rocket 11 cable

Now, we're aware that, for some people, a run of £12.50/metre speaker cable may seem a slightly odd gift. But choose your target wisely and this Award-winner could be just the present that the happy recipient will be most grateful for this Yuletide - and the thing they will still be using the most in years to come.

If they're still using the cable that came with their system, we can pretty much guarantee that a couple of three- or four-metre runs of the AudioQuest Rocket 11 will be an ear-opener for all concerned.

Have a closer look in our AudioQuest Rocket 11 review

Tidal music service subscription

Our streaming service of the year is a great gift for a true music aficionado. At £20 per month, Tidal's HiFi (CD-quality) package will give them streams at a far higher quality than those available from the likes of Spotify. Admittedly, you're looking at just four or five months for your £100 – but we're pretty confident that, once they've enjoyed the higher-quality streaming, the music lover in your life will want to continue to subscribe.

Find out why Tidal is our streaming service of the year in the Tidal review

Pure Evoke H2 radio

Pure has been pretty much a shoo-in as far as winning our Award for Best radio under £100 for the past few years. And, sure enough, this year's winner is the Evoke H2.

It has improved bass over its (also Award-winning) predecessor, and a wonderful clear midrange – so vital for a radio, of course, with the human voice occupying those middle registers.

Read all about it in our Pure Evoke H2 review

AKG Y400 wireless headphones

Brought out to replace the brilliant Y50 headphones, these new AKGs have gone straight in and picked up a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award. These Y400s represent a top budget wireless buy. They’re supremely comfortable and portable, well built, and have an energetic, expansive sound that sets a new standard at this level. If it’s an affordable, portable set of wireless on-ears you seek, the AKG Y400s are currently unbeatable.

Read more in our AKG Y400 review

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet

This is a seriously low price for the five-star, feature-packed, 2020 version of the Fire HD tablet. It's an easy-to-use device that looks and sounds splendid for the money and has all the apps and features it should have, plus hands-free Alexa. If you’re looking for an Android tablet on which to download TV shows, movies or books for a journey, or a hands-free Alexa-enabled device for answering queries and so on, we don’t think the Fire HD 8 can currently be bettered for the money.

Need more info? Read out Amazon Fire HD 8 review