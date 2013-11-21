More dynamic expression and attack would give great sound – but it is not to be found here

If balance, detail and restraint are at the top of your stereo interconnect tick-list, try letting The Conductor marshal your music.

This is the latest version of a long-running – and previously Award-winning – model that hoped to bring a gong back to Ecosse in Scotland in 2013. Sadly it was not to be.

The frustrating thing is that there’s nothing drastically wrong here. The Conductor conveys detail perfectly adequately. It’s balanced across the frequency range, too. And the bass, if slightly ponderous, never offends. It’s decent. A good crack of the whip.

Verdict

We just wish its performance was a little more interesting. This interconnect doesn’t convey the pep of music in the way that its rivals do – which, coupled with a slightly coarse approach to treble, robs music of subtlety. Honestly? We think Ecosse – and you – can do better.

