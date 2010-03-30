Trending

Denon AH-C710 review

Denon's AH-C710 in-ears offer a punchy and powerful sound with a sweet midrange and lashings of detail, but lack finesse Tested at £140.00

Our Verdict

These Denon buds pack a great punch and lots of power, but need more in the way of refinement

For

  • Punchy sound
  • strong midrange
  • lots of detail

Against

  • Lack refinement
  • sibilance

We're used to man-handling much larger, heavier kit from Denon, so it makes a nice change to be able to give our muscles a rest and attend to some lightweight in-ears.

As with many comparably priced headphones, a selection of ear buds and a carry case are provided.

The C710s come in either black or silver, and the driver housings are made from a hybrid material that Denon believes helps to produce the best sound possible.

They also use a technology called a ‘Radial Cascade Damper' that reduces the effects of cable-transmitted vibration noise.

A dearth of finesse
In practice, the C710s deliver a pronounced midrange with plenty of detail, but there's a dearth of finesse and refinement.

There's plenty of power and punch, but less subtlety. Listen to Rhianna's Unfaithful, and while dynamics are strong, her voice is afflicted by sibilance.

These Denons don't represent a serious challenge to the class-leading buds.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://usa.denon.com
Brand NameDenon
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerDenon Electronics (USA), LLC
Manufacturer Part NumberAH-C710
Product NameDenon AH-C710
Product ModelAH-C710

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response5 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance16 Ohm
Cable Length70 cm
Maximum Frequency Response25 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size11.50 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Weight Approximate5.6 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone