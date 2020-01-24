The best Panasonic TX-50GX800B deals 2020

The Panasonic TX-50GX800B is an excellent TV that combines Dolby Vision and HDR10+ in one affordable package. It's no wonder we awarded this classy 2019 set the full five stars.

If you're in the market for one, or seeking a top-notch 50in 4K HDR TV, the GX800 is great choice. Especially as you can bag a hefty saving on the original RRP.

This page rounds-up all the best Panasonic TX-50GX800B deals to ensure you find the very best price before you break open your piggy bank.

There's a lot to like about this edge-lit 50in 4K LCD set. We found the picture smooth and natural, with plenty of detail. Panasonic's snappy operating system prioritises simplicity over snazziness, but it features all the major streaming apps, including Netflix in 4K and Amazon Prime Video.

One of this set's main attractions is its support for competing HDR formats Dolby Vision and HDR10+ - something that a number of rival sets don't offer.

Design-wise the GX800 is is suitably slim – though not as razor-thin as some of the best OLED TVs. But, considering the wonderfully natural picture and broad HDR support, you're getting an awful lot of TV for your money.

