The best Boxing Day Sony WH-1000XM5 deals 2023

The WH-1000XM5 over-ears are Sony's flagship wireless headphones and have been setting a high benchmark since their release in 2022. Despite strong opposition from new contenders this year, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones took home our 2023 Award for 'Best wireless headphones over £150'.

And now Boxing Day deals have arrived, there are some great prices to take advantage of. So, if you're looking to get your hands on a pair of the best noise-cancelling headphones available, you might also be able to save big before the end of the year. See below for all the best prices on these five-star wireless headphones.

If you want excellent sonic clarity and great bass from a comfortable design, then the WH-1000XM5 headphones are worth a look. We also mentioned in our review that the XM5 provide the best call quality we've experienced from wireless Sony over-ears.

We found that the WH-1000XM5 retained all the factors that made previous generations in the range great. They also display "a newfound precision" when handling low frequencies, exposing great detail, and highlighting differentiation between notes with clarity.

Alongside excellent sound quality, Sony's active noise-cancelling is also at a high standard once again in the XM5 headphones, and the company remains a class leader when it comes to taming external noise.

Users get 30 hours of battery life with noise-cancelling enabled, and 40 hours without. If you need a quick battery boost, a ten-minute charge should give you an extra five hours of playtime.

For most users, this should be plenty, however, if longer playtime is essential you might want to consider options such as Sennheiser's Momentum 4 headphones which offer 60 hours of battery life with noise-cancelling active. However, the XM5 come out on top in terms of sound quality and noise-cancelling capabilities, so you have to prioritise what matters more to you.

As Sony's flagship headphones were released back in May 2022, we've seen significant price drops since launch, stay tuned over Christmas for even more great discounts.

