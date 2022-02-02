Save up to £2500 on LG and Samsung 4K and OLED TVs with these huge TV deals

The best LG and Samsung TVs might cost a pretty penny, but you can score some pretty major discounts at Box right now, thanks to the retailer's TV sale.

Take the five-star LG C1 OLED. The 48-inch model is down from £1299 to only £939, while the 65-inch is going for just £1557 – a saving of £942. Those are seriously good prices on one of the best TVs for movies and gaming.

There are big savings – and cashback! – to be had on Samsung TVs, too. Box has slashed £500 off the 55-inch flagship QN94A Neo QLED. Buyers can claim a further £200 cashback from Samsung, which cuts the price to only £1399 – 45% off the RRP!

LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV £1299 £939 at Box (save £360)

LG's 2021 OLED is down to a super-low price at Box. We awarded this 48-inch model a five-star review, praising its near-flawless picture quality and smart menu system, so it's great value at under a grand.

Samsung 55-inch QN94A Neo QLED TV £2099 £1399 at Box (save £700)

We awarded the 65-inch model five stars, praising its "OLED-baiting black levels" and hailing its "awesome brightness and contrast". It's app-packed and user-friendly, too. And at this price, a high-end bargain.

LG 65-inch A1 OLED TV £2119 £1169 at Box (save £1030)

LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2021 makes do with a 60Hz refresh rate so it's not for gamers. But if you prefer movies and TV, it promises stunning OLED picture performance at a rock-bottom price.

Box has plenty more where that came from...

The entry-level LG A1 is also heavily discounted. How about £356 off the 48-inch LG A1 (now £743), £681 off the 55-inch (now £881) and £1030 off the 65-inch (now £1169).

LG's ultra-thin G1 OLED Evo – a 'Gallery' TV, designed to be hung on the wall like a piece of art – is also reduced. The 55-inch model, which comes with a wall-mount, can be yours for only £1349 – a saving of £650.

Want to super-size your viewing? Grab £2000 off the 85-inch QN800A (now £4999). Buyers can claim a further £500 cashback, which drops the price of this 8K beast to £4499. In effect, that's a saving of £2500 on the £6999 RRP!

Typically, cashback must be claimed 30-60 days after purchase. You can read the full terms at Samsung Promotions.

Either way, if you're after a big brand TV at a knock-down price, today's LG and Samsung deals at Box could be just the ticket.

