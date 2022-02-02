Save up to £2500 on LG and Samsung 4K and OLED TVs with these huge TV deals

By published

UK retailer, Box, is offering big discounts on flagship 4K and OLED TVs from LG and Samsung.

Save up to £2500 on LG and Samsung TVs at Box today
(Image credit: LG/ Netflix, On My Block)

The best LG and Samsung TVs might cost a pretty penny, but you can score some pretty major discounts at Box right now, thanks to the retailer's TV sale.

Take the five-star LG C1 OLED. The 48-inch model is down from £1299 to only £939, while the 65-inch is going for just £1557 – a saving of £942. Those are seriously good prices on one of the best TVs for movies and gaming. 

There are big savings – and cashback! – to be had on Samsung TVs, too. Box has slashed £500 off the 55-inch flagship QN94A Neo QLED. Buyers can claim a further £200 cashback from Samsung, which cuts the price to only £1399 – 45% off the RRP! 

LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV £1299

LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV £1299 £939 at Box (save £360)
LG's 2021 OLED is down to a super-low price at Box. We awarded this 48-inch model a five-star review, praising its near-flawless picture quality and smart menu system, so it's great value at under a grand.

Samsung 55-inch QN94A Neo QLED TV £2099

Samsung 55-inch QN94A Neo QLED TV £2099 £1399 at Box (save £700)
We awarded the 65-inch model five stars, praising its "OLED-baiting black levels" and hailing its "awesome brightness and contrast". It's app-packed and user-friendly, too. And at this price, a high-end bargain.

LG 65-inch A1 OLED TV £2119

LG 65-inch A1 OLED TV £2119 £1169 at Box (save £1030)
LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2021 makes do with a 60Hz refresh rate so it's not for gamers. But if you prefer movies and TV, it promises stunning OLED picture performance at a rock-bottom price.

Box has plenty more where that came from... 

The entry-level LG A1 is also heavily discounted. How about £356 off the 48-inch LG A1 (now £743), £681 off the 55-inch (now £881) and £1030 off the 65-inch (now £1169).

LG's ultra-thin G1 OLED Evo – a 'Gallery' TV, designed to be hung on the wall like a piece of art – is also reduced. The 55-inch model, which comes with a wall-mount, can be yours for only £1349 – a saving of £650. 

Want to super-size your viewing? Grab £2000 off the 85-inch QN800A (now £4999). Buyers can claim a further £500 cashback, which drops the price of this 8K beast to £4499. In effect, that's a saving of £2500 on the £6999 RRP!

Typically, cashback must be claimed 30-60 days after purchase. You can read the full terms at Samsung Promotions

Either way, if you're after a big brand TV at a knock-down price, today's LG and Samsung deals at Box could be just the ticket.

Tom Bailey

Tom has been writing about tech for 17 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Men's Health, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include mobile tech, electric cars and video streaming.