Is this the first sighting of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones?

Could Sony be readying its next flagship wireless headphones, rumoured to be called the WH-1000XM5?

A potential successor to the Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM4 seems to have shown up in a recent FCC filing titled 'Y2954' (via thewalkmanblog). While the document doesn't mention the XM5 by name, there's speculation 'Y2954' is a codename for the XM5.

If that's true, it looks like the XM5 could be getting a couple of tweaks...

Firstly, the mysterious new cans have an internal battery rating of 3.8V, up from 3.7V on the WH-1000XM4. That could mean the XM5 will offer better battery life than the current model. Secondly, the addition of 5V/9V charging suggests the XM5 could support faster charging.

A slight redesign could also be on the cards. The rudimentary drawing (above) points to Sony moving the FCC certification label from the headband to the left earcup. This could mean the XM5 will sport a metal headband, rather than plastic.

If you were hoping for new colour options, you might be out of luck. Sony's next over-ears are tipped to come in black and silver, according to a Sony India import listing (also spotted by thewalkmanblog).

Finally, the FCC filing describes the rumoured XM5 headphones as an "engineering prototype". Which raises the question, how long will we have to wait for the finished article?

The Sony WH-1000XM5 release date remains an enigma, but it's interesting to note that the document's short term confidentiality agreement ends on 8th August. That could point to a release date sometime in August 2022.

If you remember, the WH-1000XM4 were announced on 6th August 2020 while the WH-1000XM3 broke cover on 30th August 2018. There does seem to be a pattern here...

