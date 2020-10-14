Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2020

The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals aren't always easy to find, but that's where we come in. Whether you're after a discount iPad mini, a cut-price Fire HD 10 or a cheap Microsoft Surface 7, we've sought out the cheapest prices and laid them bare below.

Not that you need an excuse to buy a new tablet. The best models are the tech equivalent of Swiss Army Knives and can can function as entertainment hubs, productivity powerhouses, portable music streamers, ebook readers and much more.

Tablets are also smaller and more travel-friendly than laptops. Prefer to clack away on physical keys? You can always add a wireless keyboard accessory.

Problem is, the best tablets don't come cheap. To help you sniff out the biggest savings, we've picked out the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals below. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday also on the card, we'll be keeping an ever keener eye on prices.

Top 5 Prime Day tablet deals

Best Prime Day Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver £349 £299 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap iPad, the 2019 model is a great place to start. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.

Apple iPad Air 10.5 64GB wi-fi £479 £406.80 at Amazon

You can score £72 off an iPad Air 64GB wi-fi (Space Grey), meaning it's now cheaper than we've ever seen. It's the 2019 model and missed out on a few of Apple's latest business features, but it's still a high-performing tablet at a bargain price.

Apple iPad Mini (+ Beats headphones) £399 £359 at John Lewis

High street favourite John Lewis is offering a substantial £40 off the 2019 iPad Mini when you buy it with a pair of eligible Beats headphones. That cuts the price of the 64GB Wi-Fi version from £399 to a more manageable £339.

Apple iPad Mini 256GB wi-fi £549 £500 at Amazon

Want to treat yourself to a little more onboard storage? How about four times as much? You can currently save £49 on the 256GB wi-fi-only iPad mini at Amazon.

View Deal

Best Prime Day Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 £89.99 £44.99 at Amazon

Here's another seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. This 8in model is built for entertainment rather than work, but £45 gets you a decent display, 10 hour battery life and slick Alexa voice control. Half price while stocks last.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 7 £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

The 2019 version of Amazon's cheapest tablet boasts more power and more storage than the old model. You get a 7in screen and, thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play videos. A brilliant budget all-rounder.

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 wi-fi £619 £529 at Amazon

The S7 is Samsung's latest challenger to the iPad Pro. It features a gorgeous 11in LED screen, Dolby Atmos support and a redesigned S Pen stylus for scribbling away. Here's your chance to get £90 off a top-notch 2020 tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 32GB Wi-Fi £600 £436 at BT

This premium Android tablet comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus, a decent 9.7in screen that's capable of HDR video playback and Dolby Atmos sound. It's getting a bit long in the tooth now, but that means you can bag a £150 off the usual price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Oxford Grey) £350 £341.50 at Amazon

The 2019 Tab S6 Lite sports a 10.4in display, Dolby Atmos and four AKG-tuned internal speakers. Unlike its rival, the iPad, this tablet also comes with a stylus pen in the box. Pocket this discount while you can.

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB £899 £659 at Amazon

You can save £240 off this multi-tasking marvel, which boasts a 12.3in PixelSense display with facial recognition. We typically see the best deals on the Pro 7 but for a more affordable Surface, check out the smaller Surface Go (below).

Microsoft Surface Go 2 128GB £610 £549.99 at Amazon

Save almost £70 off this affordable Windows tablet with10.5in touchscreen, improved resolution, better battery life and HD front and rear cameras for video calling. The iPad Pro is better – but it's twice the price.