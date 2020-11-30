Best Hisense R50B7120UK Roku TV Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday may not always bring savings on the very best TVs, but you certainly should be able to find a bargain on some of our favourite cheap TVs.

And the Hisense R50B7120UK Roku TV is definitely one of the best budget TVs we've seen – it's one of the cheapest 50-inch TVs around, and comfortably outperforms its ridiculously low price.

It was also the first Roku TV to launch in the UK, which is quite a big deal: the Roku platform has been available to UK users through Roku sticks and boxes, but had never been built into a TV on sale in the UK. In the US, Roku has built a good reputation for its speedy, intuitive, app-loaded interface. And this TV provides a great entry point for the software.

But there's much more to it than just the OS. Read on for our rundown on why the Hisense R50B7120UK Roku TV is such a bargain and how you can find the best price.

See all our Cyber Monday TV deals

Today's best Hisense R50B7120UK 4K Smart LED TV deals Cyber Monday Sale ends in 00 hrs 05 mins 41 secs Reduced Price Hisense Roku 50 Inch... argos.co.uk £379 £349 View Deal Hisense Roku TV 50 Inch... argos.co.uk £379 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Cyber Monday Sale deals from these top retailers: Richer Sounds Sevenoaks Amazon John Lewis

The design of this Hisense TV is certainly no-frills, but in a pleasingly, stripped-back way. The interface is slick, too: it never sticks when browsing the apps on the home screen, flicking through channels or switching inputs. And it’s highly responsive, both when using the remote control or via the Roku mobile app.

The remote comes with shortcut buttons for the main services – Netflix, Spotify, Freeview Play, Google Play and Rakuten – which is more than we would expect at this price. And its Private Listening feature is a nice touch: it routes the audio through your mobile device, so you can listen on a pair of wired or wireless headphones. Great for late-night viewing.

There are tons of apps to choose from, and the picture quality is a cut above most TVs at this price. There's no backlight bleeding here. Motion processing is pretty decent, while it also makes a good fist of white details, despite having no local dimming. It’s not as careful with contrast as some rivals, but it feels like a very well chosen mid-point between dynamism and detail.

Colours are strong too, and the depth of the black levels are a real highlight.

All TV pictures are a compromise and those compromises are always more pronounced at the budget end of the market. But what’s superb about this Hisense Roku TV is how well that compromise has been judged. It treads a tightrope between punch and finesse, within its considerable limitations. Not an easy task at all.

MORE:

Here's our full Hisense R50B7120UK review

Cash strapped? These are the best cheap TVs you can buy

Or browse our list of the best 50in TVs around