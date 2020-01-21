Trending

Best Apple iPod Touch deals 2020

You can still pick up and iPod Touch and thanks to some tidy deals, make a good saving too

The best Apple iPod Touch deals
(Image credit: Apple)

Whether you're in the market for a cheap iPod Touch 6th generation or looking for a deal on the latest 7th generation iPod Touch, we have the best prices for you.

With a 4in screen, 128GB storage (the maximum available), a 40-hour battery life and an 8MP camera, the iPod Touch remains a tempting alternative to the iPhone for those that don’t need cellular coverage.

This could be one of the last chances to snag a bargain on this veteran player, so if you have the cash and second pocket for a portable music player, get this one in your basket while it's cheap.

We've rounded-up the best iPod deals below to ensure you can always find the cheapest price on either the 6th or 7th gen iPod Touch.

The best UK iPod Touch deal

UK deal Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB £199 £169 at Amazon
The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer here, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal