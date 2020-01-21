Best Apple iPod Touch deals 2020

Whether you're in the market for a cheap iPod Touch 6th generation or looking for a deal on the latest 7th generation iPod Touch, we have the best prices for you.
With a 4in screen, 128GB storage (the maximum available), a 40-hour battery life and an 8MP camera, the iPod Touch remains a tempting alternative to the iPhone for those that don’t need cellular coverage.
This could be one of the last chances to snag a bargain on this veteran player, so if you have the cash and second pocket for a portable music player, get this one in your basket while it's cheap.
We've rounded-up the best iPod deals below to ensure you can always find the cheapest price on either the 6th or 7th gen iPod Touch.
- Amazon iPod Touch deals
- Currys iPod Touch deals
- John Lewis iPod Touch deals
- Best Buy iPod Touch deals
- Walmart iPod Touch deals
The best UK iPod Touch deal
UK deal Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB
£199 £169 at Amazon
The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer here, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal