Chord Company Supershield (5m) review

It's still easy to see why this cable punches well above its price band with stunning sonic and visual performance Tested at £90.00

It's still easy to see why this cable became our award winner - it punches well above its price band

  • Punchy, well-lit images
  • energetic sound,;taut, hard-hitting bass

  • Some may find the price a touch high

There's a reason the Chord SuperShield became our Product of the Year in 2009 – quite simply the great performance it gives.

There's smooth and supple motion, crisply edged images, admirable detailing and contrast that offers a natural feel, especially with skin tones and rural scenes such as the opening credits of The Shining, with their rolling scenery and soaring camerawork.

Sonically, the SuperShield provides a wide, open sound, with lots of colour and resolution, together with a taut, hard-hitting bass. In a nutshell, what's not to like?

Some may baulk at paying £90, but you get so much for your money, it's impossible to complain.

