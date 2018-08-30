Is vinyl is your format of choice? Do you want the best possible sound from your records? And (last but not least) do you have the necessary budget? Yes? Then these are the decks you need to know about.
We have high standards in general, but when it comes to high-end turntables they're a little bit higher. That's because these things don't come cheap - quite the opposite - and we know the people buying them have the same exacting standards. These are finest high-end hang-the-expense record players to have graced our testing rooms.
There aren't too many retail prices listed here - products as esoteric as these are quite often only available through a select few outlets. But there are links to each and every review, so you can get a proper feel for just how capable these record players are.
And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.