We have high standards in general, but when it comes to high-end turntables they're a little bit higher. That's because these things don't come cheap - quite the opposite - and we know the people buying them have the same exacting standards. These are finest high-end hang-the-expense record players to have graced our testing rooms.

There aren't too many retail prices listed here - products as esoteric as these are quite often only available through a select few outlets. But there are links to each and every review, so you can get a proper feel for just how capable these record players are.

And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Under £3000

Rega RP8/Apheta The RP8 is the most ambitious Rega turntable we've ever heard - it shoots for the stars, and scores a direct hit. Trust us, you won't be disappointed. SPECIFICATIONS 33.33/45rpm | Electric speed change | Moving coil cartridge Reasons to Buy A massively detailed sound delivered with class leading agility Strong dynamics and precision Fine build Reasons to Avoid Careful placement a must Needs careful system matching Read the full Rega RP8/Apheta review

Under £4000

VPI Prime A previous Award-winner, the Prime is good enough to remind you why you got into hi-fi in the first place. SPECIFICATIONS 3D-printed arm | Manual speed change | Moving coil cartridge Reasons to Buy Confident and authoritative presentation Excellent resolution of detail Expressive dynamics and surefooted rhythmic drive Excellent build and finish Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this level Read the full VPI Prime review

Under £6000

Clearaudio Ovation This is the Clark Kent of turntables - its superpowers are hidden under its conventional looks. It's a pleasure to use, and expertly treads the fine line between excitement and refinement. SPECIFICATIONS 33.33/45/78rpm | Electrical speed change | Moving-coil cartridge Reasons to Buy Build and finish Innovative engineering Energetic sound Detail resolution and precision Reasons to Avoid No suspension, so needs to be placed with care for optimal results Read the full Clearaudio Ovation review

Under £10,000

McIntosh MT5 Visual flair comes courtesy of the light-up platter, while electronic speed control makes it super convenient to use. SPECIFICATIONS Supplied with arm and cartridge | Magnetic main bearing | Electronic speed change Reasons to Buy Insightful and enjoyable sound Simple to set-up and easy to use Nicely made Cartridge and arm included Reasons to Avoid Sonic standards are sky-high at this price level Read the full McIntosh MT5 review

Under £20,000

Linn Klimax LP12 Linn's LP12 is one of the finest turntables around. This Klimax version may be expensive but it is a massively capable and neatly configured deck. SPECIFICATIONS Phono stage built-in | Suspension | Electronic speed change Reasons to Buy An informative, dynamic and exciting presentation Sensational dynamics and surefooted with rhythms Excellent build and finish Reasons to Avoid Hefty price Read the full Linn Klimax LP12 review

Under £30,000