I watched this heist thriller in the cinema – and it's a masterclass in sound design

It might not be your first consideration when watching a film, but good sound design can take your movie viewing experience to the next level.

The most recent film to prove this point for me is Tuner. It follows Niki, a young man with a hearing sensitivity which makes everyday sounds seem much louder than they should – also known as hyperacusis.

The condition means he can’t pursue his rising career as a pianist, so instead works with his father figure, Harry, as a piano tuner. When Niki discovers he can use his sensitive hearing to open safes, a world of possibilities and danger opens up.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Niki often evokes Baby Driver’s Baby (played by Ansel Elgort), in exuding an aloof yet coy nature. Both films even have a song in common in the soundtrack, with Dave Brubeck’s Unsquare Dance playing as the two characters embark on their respective heists.

As you would imagine, that premise gives the sound team a lot to play with. Sound designer Johnnie Burn took the helm, with a back catalogue that spans a broad range of movies from The Zone Of Interest to Hamnet. Burn suffered from hyperacusis for a period, like Niki, which meant he could connect to the script on another level.