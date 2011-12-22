More than talented enough to warrant a place at the top table

Imitation is sincere flattery, apparently. Roberts might be feeling pretty flattered by the sight of View Quest’s Retro 1, which apes Roberts’ leather-trimmed Revival styling pretty shamelessly. Fortunately, the Retro 1 is a similarly talented performer, too.

Ergonomically the Retro 1 could be better sorted – its plastics feel cheap, particularly the needlessly small controls, and the display is even more miserly than Sony’s XDR-S16.

On the plus side, though, it includes a neatly integrated iPod dock and can be powered by four ‘C’-size batteries.

It’s a secure and solidly focused listen, with good, well-disciplined low-frequency presence and relatively wide-ranging dynamic shove.

It’s briskly communicative through the midrange, too, and while it’s fractionally short of fine detail there’s undeniable charm in its energetic sound.

