These are stylish and expensive looking earphones, thanks to premium materials and a very compact enclosure.



Make sure you experiment with the different buds; the ones that came pre-attached were too small for our ears, creating a weak seal and thin sound as a result.



Find a good fit, though, and you get a sound that's smooth, tonally balanced and enjoyable.



There's something of a lack of attack and punch, but at least they never sound harsh.



There's an iPhone and Blackberry-compatible remote on the cable, too, plus ear clips in the box that secure the ‘phones and reduce cable noise.

