Three times as nice reckons Danish company Tangent Audio about its Trio radio.



Offering FM, DAB/DAB+ and DMB – though you won't get much use of DAB+ or DMB at the moment in the UK – the Trio is a sophisticated take on DAB that's finished to a high standard.



Solid build, smart style

Keeping a low profile, the Trio is sturdy on its feet, with easy to operate, solidly constructed controls.



We're loath to cast judgement on style, which is always going to be personal, but we think this is a tidily put together piece of kit, with a choice of five finishes to choose from.



There's plenty to play with, too. The tuners are joined by alarm, sleep and snooze functions, plus the nigh-on ubiquitous headphone, auxiliary input and line out connections.



Smooth, refined sound

And it sounds good too, with a smooth, refined, almost rich sonic palette, delivering vocals with warmth and music with plenty of body. Talk radio is clear and open, while music sounds full-bodied.



Livelier tracks can sound a little excitable in the treble, especially when turned up loud, but it's a minor blip on the record sheet.



The Tangent Trio DAB is a fine value, smart-looking – and even future-proof – piece of radio kit.

See all our DAB radio Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook