Sony MDR-RF860RK review

They may have a fancy tech spec, but these Sony cans sound woeful Tested at £65.00

By

Our Verdict

A genuinely unpleasant listen

For

  • Advanced features
  • charging dock

Against

  • Woeful sound
  • interference

We thought it was going to be difficult to find a pair of wireless headphones that performed worse than the Panasonic RP-WF950H, but these Sonys have really amazed us in that regard.

What's disappointing is that the 'RF860RKs actually make a great first impression, thanks to advanced features that few pricier rivals can match.

Features such as a dock that charges the cans' nickel-metal hydride battery through the casework, without an electric contact, and a function that sees the 'phones turn on when they feel pressure on the headband, and turn off again when you remove them.

That's all very impressive, but it simply doesn't make up for the woeful performance.

Play Kanye West's Heartless, and the first thing you notice is how much the bass lacks depth and definition, closely followed by how uncontrolled and uncomfortable the treble is.

What's more, they suffer from more hiss and interference than the Panasonics, making them a genuinely unpleasant listen.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberMDRRF860RK.CEK
Product NameSony MDR-RF860RK
Product ModelMDR-RF860RK

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Wireless Operating Distance100 m
Connectivity TechnologyWireless
Wireless TechnologyRF
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • MDR-RF860RK Wireless Stereo Headphone
  • AC Adaptor
  • Rechargeable Battery
  • Connecting Cords
  • Plug Adaptor

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Width112 mm
Depth310 mm
Weight Approximate300 g
Height245 mm
Dimensions245 mm (H): 112 mm (W): 310 mm (D)