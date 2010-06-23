Trending

Samsung UE46C8000 review

It might be marketed as 3D, but this very capable Samsung is also a cracking 2D television as well Tested at £1800.00

By

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

A timely price-cut and enjoyable 3D and hi-def performance all keep the UE46C8000 right in contention

For

  • Big spec, slim frame
  • vibrant dynamic pictures
  • half-decent sound

Against

  • Colour can be oversaturated
  • cross-talk can occasionally be discerned

It's rash to make assumptions about TVs from the same range, but there are some things that you can take for granted here if you've already read the Samsung UE40C8000 review.

The looks, for instance. It's the same with spec and ergonomics, too: the same shiny, slightly unintuitive remote control, the same excellent on-screen menus. No, the biggest difference in the showroom is an optical illusion: the 46C8000 is the same 3cm depth as the 40C8000, but because it's bigger in the other two dimensions it looks even thinner.

A little tweaking goes a long way
There are a few differences when it comes to performance, though – and some quite early on. TV reception, for example, is just as stable, composed and detailed as with the smaller model, and there's the same fine facility with motion on show.

The 46C8000 has an altogether warmer colour balance, though, and while clean whites and deep, detailed blacks top and tail the spectrum nicely. In between, red tones are entirely too confident and green tones too rich.

If you back off the colour balance in the set-up menus just a little, skin that was too ruddy becomes wan and washed out without ever passing through ‘natural'.

An upscaled DVD has a similarly sweltering colour palette, but in every other respect the Samsung is a punchy, vibrant watch. Contrast is a strong point, but the 46C8000 deals with movement and dishes up the details almost as impressively.

Picture noise keeps its head down in all but the most exacting circumstances and, just like its little brother, it might sound a bit ineffectual but it steers well clear of the shrillness of some competitors.

Struts its stuff with 1080p
Treated to some native 1080p content, the Samsung really struts its stuff. The colour balance ratchets down from ‘toasty' to merely ‘vibrant', insight into darker scenes becomes even more explicit and motion stability just isn't an issue.

Combined with considerable apparent depth of field and spectacular control of contrast, the UE46C8000
is never less than enjoyable.

The Samsung is by no means unique in suffering from noticeable cross-talk between left- and right-eye information when viewing 3D content, but there's no denying the pronounced depth of the 3D pictures it produces.

The ability to be able to reduce the backlighting setting (which is shoved up to maximum, along with contrast) when playing a 3D film is welcome too, as the 46C8000 doesn't become as dim as some competitors when you're wearing your Samsung specs.

When we considered the UE46C8000 for 2010's Awards, it generally cost in excess of £2000 and we
were concerned that the Sony KDL-46HX903's superiority would cause the Samsung's fifth star to slip away.

Since then, though, the 46C8000's typical price has dipped down below £1750, and at that sort of money it needs no caveats to its maximum star rating.

Specifications

General Information

Product Series8000
Product NameSamsung UE46C8000
Product ModelUE46C8000
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE46C8000XKXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand30.3 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate19.20 kg
Width with Stand109.1 cm
Weight Approximate17 kg
Height with Stand72.4 cm
Width109.1 cm
VESA Mount Standard400 x 400
Depth2.4 cm
Height66.3 cm
ColourTitanium
Dimensions66.3 cm (H): 109.1 cm (W): 2.4 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesAuto Program
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size116.8 cm (46")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemSurround Sound

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption100 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption200 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • UE46C8000 LED-LCD TV
  • Batteries
  • Instruction Book
  • Remote Controller
  • Slim Gender Cable

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year