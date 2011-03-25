The Radiopaq Flex headphones are for sporty types, so there’s a short cable for those who keep their player in an armband, an extension, and over-ear hooks to keep them in place.



There’s a control unit and mic so you can navigate your tunes and take calls.



They sound significantly better than the buds you get with most portables, but are a bit woolly and imprecise.



If you want a cheap pair for jogging, these will do the job, but for sound quality you can do better, even at £25.

