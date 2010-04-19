QED's handy uPlay puck streams music from Bluetooth phones straight into your hi-fi, so you can laze on the sofa and flick through your tunes as you wish.



True, a dedicated dock sounds better, but there's great fun to be had here.



Not least for Apple users, as it puts the best music interface going in the palm of your hand.



Sonically it's acceptably articulate rather than properly expressive, but the new apt-X version of Bluetooth should help it sound even better.



And QED's working on a dongle to allow iPhone users to upgrade to the new spec: we'll look forward to testing that soon.