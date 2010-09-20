The shade of purple used in the plugs of the updated Profile HDMI is different; there’s little else to hint at any change between this and its 2010 Product of the Year winning predecessor.



Now, however, it has gained HDMI high-speed status, pulling it neatly into line with most of its similarly priced rivals. The price has stayed the same, and remains a reasonably wallet-friendly £25 per metre.



Happily too, it remains a viable accessory to possess, as, through our reference kit the Profile helped deliver stable, sharp and punchy images combined with a natural colour palette and smooth, easy motion.



It’s reassuring to know that QED hasn’t radically altered a great product, merely made it more flexible for today’s systems.



This is still a cable that punches above its budget price tag, and as a first upgrade to your system, it comes highly recommended.

See all our HDMI cable reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook