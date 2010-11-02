Trending

Panasonic TX-P42GT20 review

A smaller 3D screen from Panasonic, this 42 inch plasma is a solid all-rounder and a good starter for those wanting to move to 3D Tested at £1500.00

By

Our Verdict

A competent all-rounder; a good shout for those looking to make the leap to 3D

For

  • Great specification
  • decent picture performance
  • 3D images free from crosstalk

Against

  • 2D picture can be bettered
  • 3D images lack a little vibrancy and punch

Until now, Panasonic's 3D TVs have been rather large. Early adopters had a choice of either a 50in or 65in screen, very large for the average UK living room. The company now has some smaller 3D sets at its disposal, starting with the 42in TX-P42GT20 plasma.

It boasts its fair share of features and sockets for the money. Four HDMI inputs, Freeview HD and Freesat tuners, THX certification and a 3D Image Viewer (so you can look at photos taken with a compatible 3D camera) are all included.

As is Panasonic's Viera Cast service, which provides content from external partners such as You Tube and Ace Trax.

Integrated 3D sender
For those wanting to get stuck straight into 3D, Panasonic includes two pairs of its TY-EW3D10 glasses with the set, while the transmitter that sends 3D images to them is, handily, integrated into the TV.

Watch the 3D Blu-ray of Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs and it looks colourful, crisp and clear.

The glasses aren't the most comfortable design, but tilt your head and the picture remains stable with little sign of the dreaded crosstalk that can affect some 3D LCD screens. Images don't quite have the vibrancy, punch and wow factor of some rivals, but they're still immensely enjoyable.

2D performance via Freesat, Freeview HD and Blu-ray is of a similarly pleasing standard. Colours are rich and vibrant, although there's a touch more flicker during tricky panning shots than with some rivals.

Black levels are accomplished
There's been a heated discussion on the whathifi.com forums relating to black levels on Panasonic's latest sets, especially with standard-definition content.

Here, black levels are accomplished, but in certain dark scenes, on some picture modes, our review sample did display a sudden shift in contrast. It seems automatically to adjust the picture on the fly.

We didn't find this a massive distraction, though – and switching to the TV's ‘Cinema' picture stopped it altogether. Sound is, for a TV of this type, surprisingly substantial.

This Panasonic isn't perfect by any means but it's still an attractive proposition and it works well as a 3D-compatible package.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand30.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate23.50 kg
Width with Stand102.9 cm
Weight Approximate20.50 kg
Height with Stand69.3 cm
Width102.9 cm
Depth8.2 cm
Height65.4 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions65.4 cm (H): 102.9 cm (W): 8.2 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesMedia Player
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Screen Size106.7 cm (42")

General Information

Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-P42GT20
Product ModelTX-P42GT20
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypePlasma TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTXP42GT20

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption400 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption335 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz
Analog TunerPAL

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes