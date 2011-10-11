Some manufacturers are more optimistic than others when it comes to pricing. Or perhaps some just like to build in a lot of headroom to let retailers offer eye-catching ‘discounts’.
Either way, unless you’re a Lottery roll-over winner, you needn’t concern yourself with the £950 Panasonic’s own online store would like to relieve you of for the TX-P42G30. Even those who pay the £700 we’re quoting could try harder.
Spec (and performance) heavy
Regardless of discount, though, you can at least revel in the knowledge that you’ve bought one of the better pound-for-pound 2D plasmas.
Compared to, say, the Samsung UE40D5520, the Panasonic is a bit chunky, but the frame encloses plenty of tech. Freeview HD reception, USB recording, Viera Connect online functionality (wireless if you shell out for a dongle)… it’s even got an SD-card reader.
Oh, and THX certification – though we found Panasonic’s preset THX mode a touch murky with whites.
If you’ve used a Panasonic TV made in the last dozen years then you know the TX-P42G30’s remote control, and in conjunction with clean on-screen menus it makes the Pana straightforward to set up.
There’s a little more finessing of motion handling to be done than we’d like, but ergonomically the G30 is fine.
Good performance with HDTV
It’s also fine when receiving high-def TV. Black levels are impeccable: inky and deep but with sufficient detail to keep you fully informed. Contrast is punchy, motion is handled with tremendous assurance and picture noise is suppressed pitilessly. Textures, too, are convincing.
Upscaled DVDs enjoy a lot of these positives as well – particularly the delightful blacks and the corresponding facility with contrast.
There’s a slight but undeniable softness to our DVD copy of No Country For Old Men, mind you, and consequently a rather vague way with edges. Within that, though, detail stays high and motion is gripped manfully.
Those wrongs are righted with a switch to Blu-ray. The Panasonic is a really impressive high-definition performer, dealing out prodigious levels of detail, distinguishing explicitly between textures and generating gratifying depth and insight into black tones.
Beautifully lit pictures impress
The G30 lights its pictures beautifully, too – doubtless a by-product of its excellent contrast, and it deals with even the toughest motion without alarms.
Sound-wise, the G30 is on the toppy and hard side, though it’s quite open and doesn’t incorporate the brazen sibilance some rivals are so keen on. No, our biggest (perhaps our only significant) concern is with the colour.
Unlike every other non-Panasonic screen, there’s a deal of fine-tuning to be done to achieve a neutral balance – it’s doable, but without thoroughly investigating the sub-menus the G30 overstates green tones slightly but consistently.
So, set aside an extra 10 minutes at the start of your G30 ownership, and then you’ll be in possession of a cracking TV – even if you do end up paying as much as Panasonic thinks you should.
See all our TV Best Buys
Follow whathifi on Twitter
Join whathifi on Facebook
Panasonic TX-P42G30 review
Panasonic's TX-P42G30 Plasma TV is a really impressive high-def performer Tested at £700
Our Verdict
Panasonic has nailed it with the G30 – the company is in the zone at the moment
For
- Solid build, finish and ergonomics
- good spec
- great contrast
- detailed pictures
Against
- THX preset is a matter of taste
- needs fiddling before colours look natural
Some manufacturers are more optimistic than others when it comes to pricing. Or perhaps some just like to build in a lot of headroom to let retailers offer eye-catching ‘discounts’.
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Product Series
|PG30
|Product Line
|Viera
|Product Name
|Panasonic TX-P42G30
|Product Model
|TX-P42G30B
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.panasonic.co.uk
|Brand Name
|Panasonic
|Product Type
|Plasma TV
|Manufacturer
|Panasonic
|Manufacturer Part Number
|TXP42G30B
Interfaces-Ports
|HDMI
|Yes
|USB
|Yes
|Total Number of HDMI Ports
|4
Physical Characteristics
|Depth with Stand
|32 cm
|Weight with Stand Approximate
|24 kg
|Width with Stand
|102 cm
|Weight Approximate
|20.50 kg
|Height with Stand
|67.5 cm
|Width
|102 cm
|Depth
|7 cm
|Height
|64 cm
|Dimensions
|64 cm (H): 102 cm (W): 7 cm (D)
Technical Information
|Features
|Child Lock
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Screen Size
|106.7 cm (42")
Network and Communication
|Ethernet
|Yes
Audio
|RMS Output Power
|20 W
|Sound System
|Virtual Surround Sound
Energy and Performance
|Standby Power Consumption
|400 mW
|Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Operating Power Consumption
|275 W
Video
|Digital Tuner
|DVB-T (MPEG4)
|Motion Interpolation Technology
|Intelligent Frame Creation Pro
|Video Signal Standard
|HDTV
|Scan Format
|1080p
|Standard Refresh Rate
|50 Hz
|Analog Tuner
|PAL
|Enhanced Refresh Rate
|600 Hz
Miscellaneous
|DLNA Certified
|Yes
|Environmentally Friendly
|Yes
|Package Contents
|
|Environmental Certification
|REACH
Warranty
|Limited Warranty
|1 Year