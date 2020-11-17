Xbox Series X stock shortages expected to continue until 2021

Microsoft has admitted the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles may be in short supply until April next year.

Speaking at a virtual conference, Xbox's chief financial officer Tim Stuart said: "I think we'll continue to see supply shortages as we head into the post-holiday quarter, so Microsoft's Q3, calendar Q1." (Via IGN).

When asked about Microsoft's plan to address the shortage, Stuart noted that, with many of us choosing to stay at home, "frankly, gaming is just exploding".

Unless you've been under a rock – or a national lockdown – you'll know that both the Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X sold out before they even hit the shelves. Supply has been scarce ever since but the good news for gamers is that both firms have promised to ramp up production in 2021.

According to Microsoft's Tim Stuart: "We'll have supply cranking over the next, what, 4, 5, 6 months. And that's when I expect to see really that demand profile start to be met, which will be really, really great."

Of course, that's cold comfort for those hoping to spend the Christmas holidays pillaging viking villages in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Still on the hunt for an Xbox Series X? Here's a handy guide to buying an Xbox Series X. It's also worth nothing that some retailers have promised more stock on Black Friday.

Microsoft's next-gen console has garnered mainly positive reviews but it hasn't been plain sailing. As we reported, the Xbox Series X does not currently output 8K and and BBC iPlayer app doesn't work.

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from What Hi Fi and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

MORE:

Read our in-depth Xbox Series X review

Level up your button-bashing sessions with the best gaming TVs

Still on the fence? PS5 vs Xbox Series X