As Wharfedale has enjoyed a prolific history in making excellent hi-fi and home cinema speakers, we weren’t surprised when, in 2014, the British brand launched a soundbar.

The Vista 100 wasn’t quite the finished article, however, so our fingers are crossed in hope the company can enjoy greater success with its forthcoming Vista 200 model.

Due in the coming weeks, the new Vista soundbar comes in two versions: the soundbar-only Vista 200 (£150), and the Wharfedale 200S (£230) which comes armed with a 60-watt, wireless, active subwoofer.

The bar also has 60 watts of amplification, which powers a pair of drivers and features two reflex ports to aid bass response.

The 90cm-long soundbar should fit nicely within the confines of a 50in screen, and at only 6.2cm tall ishouldn’t block the screen it is sitting (or fixed, via the wall-bracket) below either.

In addition to Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm analogue input, the Vista soundbar has optical, coaxial and HDMI (ARC) connections. Those connecting over the latter can use their TV remote to control the sounder’s volume, although there is a dedicated remote control in the box.

