Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

Monday 19th May

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Game of Thrones

Mockingbird. After this episode Game of Thrones will be taking a one-week break. But before it temporarily disappears from our screens we get progress on several story fronts.

This week sees Tyrion find an unlikely ally following the dramatic fallout of his court appearance – and Jon Snow's warnings about the vulnerability of the wall falls on deaf ears.

Princess Mononoke - Blu ray

Princess Mononoke

The Wind Rises, reportedly Hayao Miyazaki's last film, is out in UK cinemas. A good enough reason to revisit one of his great films, Princess Mononoke.

Like much of Hiyazaki's oeuvre, it features a strong female character (Mononoke) – an orphan raised in the wild by a wolf-god. She's charged with keeping the forest safe from the humans who wish to tear it down.

It's a conflict that's complicated by the arrival of a warrior looking to cure a curse as he finds himself caught in the middle of an escalating war. Fantastic anime.

The Wolf of Wall Street - Blu ray

Leonardo Di Caprio is Jordan Belfort, the titular Wolf of Wall Street, who rises to prominence in the stock market only to suffer a spectacular fall from grace.

It might be long, with a runtime of three hours, but this is an entertaining and energetic film from Martin Scorcese that's reminiscent of his 90s classic Goodfellas.

With able support in the form of Jonah Hill (sporting massive chompers for the role) and newcomer Margot Robbie, this story should be fairly implausible. And yet the majority of it actually happened. Extraordinary.

Orange is the New Black - Blu ray

Orange is the New Black

Almost a year after it made its debut on Netflix, the first series of Orange is the New Black is available to anyone who doesn't subscribe to the service (hooray!)

This drama/comedy set in a women's prison starts off slow but gets better and better and the series ends with… well, we won't spoilt it.

Based on a best-selling book and produced by Jenji Kohan – who turned Weeds into a hit show – Orange is full of dark laughs, weird characters and some uncomfortable truths, making this the sort of female-led show that's become a rarity on TV. Well worth a watch. Series two will be starting on Netflix very soon.

Tuesday 20th May

Elementary Sky Living HD, 9pm

Elementary

Art in the Blood. Penultimate episode of a season that, whisper it, has been very good and might even be better than that other Sherlock series people keep yapping on about.

Art in the Blood sees Sherlock cross paths with MI6 after last week's reveal (which we won't spoil). Rhys Ifans continues his role as Mycroft, who seems to have a slippery relationship with telling the truth...

Almost Human Watch HD, 9pm

Are you Receiving? Unfortunately Almost Human was cancelled after its first series by NBC. That doesn't mean you should give up on what's been an intriguing show so far.

Receiving sees terrorists take of a group of people hostage but not all is what it seems as the terrorists could be creating a diversion. But for what?

An episode that's likeable just for the chemistry between Karl Urban (gruff) and Michael Ealy (charismatic).

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Hannibal

Hassun. Will's (Hugh Dancy) trial begins as he stands accused of murder, with Hannibal himself (Mads Mikkelson) called in to give testimony. A wrinkle in the case occurs when a copy cat killer starts to mimic Will's supposed crimes.

Penny Dreadful Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Penny Dreadful

Night Work. Created by James Bond writer John Logan, this new series comes with the trappings of horror and the supernatural but it isn't your typical shlocky TV show.

Produced by Skyfall director Sam Mendes, Penny has more Bond connections than you can shake a Walther PPK at, with a former Bond joining the party (Timothy 'p**s off' Dalton) and a former Bond girl in the form of Eva Green.

Mixing some well-known literary figures (Victor Frankenstein, Dorian Gray) with fabricated characters (Brona Croft anyone?), Penny Dreadful is set in 1890s London as four characters – an adventurer (Dalton), an enigmatic woman (Green), a gunslinger (Josh Hartnett) and Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) – unite to combat supernatural threats.

We'll have a review of the first episode soon.

Wednesday 21st May

Louis C.K.: Oh My God Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Louis CK Oh My God

Get ready to spend 75 minutes laughing with (and at) comedian Louis C.K. as his stand up routine makes a welcome appearance on UK TVs.

Oh My God sees Louis converge on the vital and topical issues of the day as he rambles on about an old lady and her pet, ageing and men's fascination with women's breasts.

As we said. Vital and topical issues.

Mad Men Sky Atlantic HD, 10:15pm

The Strategy. Peggy researches for a pitch while Pete gets an invitation to an exclusive club.

Elizabeth Moss's Peggy is really the star of this episode as she and Don (Jon Hamm) attempt to mend the broken bridges in their relationship.

Orphan Black BBC Three HD, 10pm

Orphan Black

Governed as It Were by Chance. Have you been watching Orphan Black? You really should be watching Orphan Black. The fourth episode of the second season has Sarah go on the offensive as she and Cosima try to dig into the origins of the clone experiment.

The last shot of the episode is an absolute cracker with Tatiana Maslany opting for Benedict Cumberbatch-esque face contortions. We also we get some insight (but not a lot) into what the hell is going on.

24: Live Another Day Sky 1 HD, 10pm

2:00pm to 3:00pm. Jack tracks down Yates (a person, not the pub) but finds out that someone else has got to him first. That means he'll have to infiltrate the American embassy in London to get the information he needs. Simples.

Unfortunately, the CIA are rapidly closing in on him as President Heller (William Devane) makes an impassioned speech to British parliament with the fallout of the drone strikes still reverberating.

We hope he wags his finger and gives them what for about expenses.

Thursday 22nd May

Castle alibi HD, 8pm

Castle

That '70s Show. Castle travels back in time! Or to be more exact, he, uh… does not. Instead That '70s Show opens with a crime that can be traced back to that decade when a mobster's body is found trapped in concrete 35 years after his death.

The reason for the ’70s garb? We'd hazard a guess it's something to do with a fellow mafioso being so stricken with grief over the death that he lives in a ’70s time-warp.

We have a bingo checklist at hand with these words on it. 'Far out', 'groovy', 'chump' and 'jive turkey'.

Arrow Sky 1 HD, 8pm

Unthinkable. The finale of Arrow's second series sees all hell break lose as Deathstrike and Arrow come to blows. A fitting way for the series to end? It will certainly have us anticipating series three when that arrives.

Pacific Rim Sky Movies HD Premiere, 10pm

Pacific Rim

Godzilla is currently stomping in cinemas battling with what look like giant stick insects. If you want some more kaiju (strange creature) hunting exploits, then it might help to track down last year's monster fest Pacific Rim.

Rim is Guillermo del Toro's love letter to the Godzilla films of old, an entertaining mish-mash of the silly sentimentality in those films with a more modern and large scale sense of destruction. Like Power Rangers but much, much, much better.

Friday 23rd May

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Channel 4 HD, 8pm

Agents of Shield

Two things about the finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. One is that it appears to end on a good point but still leaves some questions frustratingly unanswered.

With a major cameo, nifty in-jokes (see pic above) and some delicious scenery chewing from Bill Paxton, the finale sums up what's been good about the series' second half.

Point number two is that we'll no longer have to write the acronym S.H.I.E.L.D for the next six months. We're grateful for that.

So many full stops.

Mr Sloane Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Episode 1. Nick Frost stars in this drama/comedy about a man who gets fired from his job and then comes home to find out that his wife is leaving him. This spectacular double whammy leaves seeking a new lease of life.

Directed by one of the filmmakers behind Curb Your Enthusiasm and filled with recognisable faces such as Peter Serafinowicz and Olivia Colman, this British/American production might actually be quite decent.

Saturday 24th May

FIFA World Cup 1954 BBC Two HD, 10:15am

The 2014 FIFA World Cup is looming, so why not sit in front of the gogglebox and learn about the history of the tournament, hopefully to assert your football knowledge supremacy in a future pub conversation.

This is the second of sixteen planned documentaries that will focus on each tournament. We think you can guess what happened to England in this one…

Pain and Gain Sky Movies HD Action and Adventure, 1:50pm

Pain and Gain

Another story based on fact, this time from Transformers director Michael Bay.

While that would often have us covering our eyes and ears, Pain and Gain is quite decent even if it still runs foul of the director's tendency to slather everything with superstar model looks and a rather cavalier view of what actually happened in this hard to believe case.

Still, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is worth watching and the main characters are so stupid you'd wish this couldn't possibly have happened.

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid ITV HD and Sky Sports, 7:30pm

Champions League

Atletico Madrid won La Liga in dramatic circumstances, going to Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium on the last day of the season and leaving as Champions. Real Madrid will want to redress the balance in the city of Madrid as they look to win La Decima – their 10th European title.

At the point of writing, both Diego Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo are said to be injury worries for what we are expecting will be a titanic tussle between two feisty rivals.

The Americans ITV 1 HD, 10:30pm

Stealth. Things get tense in the latest episode of The Americans as Elizabeth (Keri Russell) makes a shocking discovery about Kate while Philip (Matthew Rhys) pursues a contact for information about a stealth program.

Sunday 18th May

French Open Tennis ITV4 HD and Eurosport HD, 9:30am

The clay court season is up and running and the same, familiar faces will be gearing up too as the season draws ever closer to Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic bested Rafa Nadal in the Rome Masters, but Nadal tends to do extremely well at Roland Garros, while Roger Federer should not be discounted either.

While not too much is expected of Andy Murray following his recent back surgery, a good display will lift home spirits ahead of those two weeks in south-west London.

Monaco F1 Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 HD, 12pm

Monaco F1 Grand Prix

We're in Monaco for the next round of the Formula One Championship, with Mercedes streets ahead (geddit? Because it's a street cir… forget it) of their rivals. However, the tight and twisty corners have a habit of creating unpredictability and causing a few upsets.

The rest of the pack will be hoping this is the case, but Mercedes will want to keep their advantage going with Lewis Hamilton looking to retain the edge over his teammate Nico Rosberg.

'Til next time...

By Kobina Monney

