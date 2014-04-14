Welcome to The Week in HD, our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days.

Also, check out our (great) new Twitter account @WHFplaylist for the latest news and reviews of our favourite movies, music, TV shows and games, as well as competitions that you can enter to win some shiny prizes.

Monday 14th March

Nebraska – Blu ray

Nebraska

Nominated for an Oscar earlier this year thanks to a fantastic central performance from Bruce Dern, Alexander Payne's Nebraska is another wry effort from the American director.

Nebraska finds Dern's aging Woody Grant making the trip from Montana to Nebraska with his estranged son (Will Forte) to claim a million-dollar cheque. A wistful and studied feature about life and its foibles.

Orphan Black – Blu ray

Orphan Black

We liked (nay, loved) what we saw of Orphan Black last year and with season two on the horizon there's no better time to get into it.

After witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her, Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) is drawn into a conspiracy that changes her life. To say any more about it would spoil things.

This is the kind of show where it's better to go in cold and be surprised by the twists and turns it takes.

Game of Thrones Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Game of Thrones

The Lion and the Rose. And so we come to another wedding in Game of Thrones. If the last wedding was any indication, then we're expecting some very bad things to happen.

Tuesday 15th April

Independence Day E4 HD, 7:30pm

Independence Day

The blockbuster that sent children running back home thinking of the ways they could blow up their toy houses. It may be nearly 20 years old but Independence Day still holds up as a glorious bit of 90s' cheese.

MTV Movie Awards MTV HD, 11pm

Why the MTV Movie Awards we hear your ask? They're not as presitgious as the BAFTAs or Oscars. They even lack the mania and gooey shenanigans of the Kid's Choice Awards.

We do, however, like to have a laugh at the films teenagers think represent the best of the last year. And weirdly enough, the MTV Movie Awards seem to be in on the joke too.

Wednesday 16th April

Mad Men Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

Time Zones.The return of Mad Men. We've not watched season six, but from what we can tell there has been some major upheaval.

Time Zones sees Jon Hamm's Don Draper being forced to consider his future after he's put on indefinite paid leave from his job. Interesting.

MasterChef BBC One HD, 8pm

We like to look at food. Every now and then we like to look at ridiculous amounts of the stuff, the kind you'd see in Man Vs Food. On the the odd occasion the more civilised and cultured version of ourselves sees some sense and sits down to MasterChef to drool over the tasty goodness.

This episode sees more amateur cooks try to impress the judges and win a place in the series quarter-final.

Thursday 17th April

Castle Alibi HD, 9pm

Scared to Death. Fans of J-Horror will get a kick out of this episode of Castle which sees a girl die after watching a supernatural video. Lots of smoke and mirrors and misdirection involved as Beckett and Castle try to find who committed the murder.

Arrow Sky 1 HD, 9pm

Arrow

Deathstroke. We've mentioned it before but despite the presence of men and women in tight leather superhero outfits, Arrow is one of the few TV shows that's managed to escape the trappings of bad comic-book television.

Deathstroke, a name that should ring a few bells for comic-book fans, sees Slade Wilson go after Oliver Queen's family. If you're familiar with Slade Wilson's history in the comics then watching this episode should be a no-brainer.

Friday 18th April

Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Channel 4 HD, 8pm

Marvel Agents of Shield

The Beginning of the End. Is this the moment when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D becomes the show we all thought it would be?

With the Clairvoyant targeting Coulson and his team, S.H.I.E.L.D go on the offensive as they try to shut down the Clairvoyant's operations. A good episode that paves the way for the Captain America: The Winter Soldier crossover next week.

Knocked Up E4 HD, 9pm

Knocked Up

Raucous comedy from the makers of The 40 Year-Old Virgin. Like most Judd Apatow films it's quite long (Apatow, it seems, has never heard a joke he didn't like), but there's tons of funny moments with some great comedic support making this a sweet, but filthy sex comedy.

Saturday 19th April

Africa Watch HD, 3pm

Kalahari. Another nature series from the wonderful mind of Sir David Attenborough. This show, as you can already tell from the title, is about Africa, with each episode dealing with a different aspect of the continent's wildlife and culture.

Kalahari takes the viewer on a journey through the Kalahari Desert that covers Botswana and Namibia.

Downfall BBC 4 HD, 9pm

A Christmas (Christmas!) favourite of at least one member of the WHF staff, Downfall is the film that's spawned a hundreds of memes and YouTube videos.

It tells the story of Hitler's last days as the Third Reich crumbles. Bruno Ganz gives a fantastic performance in a film that, despite the subject matter and the characters involved, manages to tell an enlightening story as a would be empire falls.

The Americans ITV HD, 10:15pm

Behind the Red Door. If last week was tense then things get ratcheted up further when a naval officer becomes key to a mission for Philip and Elizabeth but also poses a threat to them and their family.

Sunday 20th April

British Touring Car Championship ITV 4 HD, 10:30am

It's been a while since we last watched a round of the BTCC. If you don't have Sky and need a fix of motorsport action, then this race live from Donington Park may be the tonic you're looking for.

Formula 1: Chinese Grand Prix Sky Sports Formula 1 HD, 7am

F1 Chinese Grand Prix

The last grand prix in Bahrain was a fantastic spectacle, with great overtaking and excellent team battles.

We're hoping for more of the same in China, and while this track doesn't always generate the thrills, with new rules and some interesting inter-team battles emerging, we're hoping this one builds on the excitement of Bahrain.

Spider-Man 3 5 HD, 1:40pm

Spider-Man 3

With the Amazing Spider-Man sequel out in the cinemas, now would be a good time to revisit the original (and better) set of films.

And while Spider-Man 3 gets a bad rap, we don't think it is as bad as everyone says it is with part three being an entertaining, if bloated watch.

Our favourite moment has to be when Sam Raimi favourite Bruce Campbell waltzes in as a maitre d' of a restaurant and a marriage proposal soon falls apart.

'Til next time...

By Kobina Monney

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+