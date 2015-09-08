Also, don't forget to check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as the occasional competition you can enter for some shiny prizes.

Blu-ray reviews

Fast & Furious 7 - Blu-ray release of the week

Fast & Furious 7

A franchise that no one thought would make it to the seventh round sees Dominic Torretto and co on a job to retrieve a computer terrorism program called the "God's Eye", while also being pursued by Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, the brother of Owen Shaw (left in a coma in Fast 6).

Statham appears, like the Terminator, with unerring accuracy, and Paul Walker gets a fitting, emotional send-off after passing away during the film's production.

It's bonkers and has little to do with the franchise's roots, but it does have an enormous sense of fun.

Unfriended

Another (sigh) found-footage film that this time unfolds in front of a computer screen. The premise sees a group of friends haunted by a supernatural presence that's using the account of their dead friend. Yeesh.

Reviews seem to be split down the middle, applauding the film's commitment to its story even if it is a new spin on an over-familiar story.

Rosewater

Jon Stewart, he of The Daily Show fame, moves into filmmaking with this film based on true events. Rosewater is about an Iranian-Canadian journalist detained by Iranian forces after believing him to be a US spy after watching a skit he did on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

There's quite a bit of torture, but it's spliced with a sense of humour that ensures it never gets too grim.

Monday 7th September

Show Me A Hero - Pick of the day, 9pm

Show Me A Hero Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Nick Wasicsko begins to feel the pressure – if he wasn't feeling it already – from both the media and the community about the Yonkers housing issues as he gears up for his mayoral re-election campaign.

Only Connect BBC Two HD, 8.30pm

Polyglots v Operational Researchers. Two of the highest-scoring teams from the first round get another chance at winning this fiendishly fun quiz.

Tuesday 8th September

Ballers - Pick of the day, 9pm

Euro 2016 Qualifier: England v Switzerland ITV HD, 7.45pm

England are assured of qualification for Euro 2016 after their easy win over San Marino, where captain Wayne Rooney equaled Bobby Charlton's long-standing goals record.

Switzerland present a tougher opponent than San Marino, but England expects, and Rooney will have the chance to go beyond Charlton if he finds the net at Wembley.

Ballers Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson stars as a former NFL player turned agent who's about 'deals and dollars', as he looks to make his football playing clients rich.

It's from the same team behind Entourage, so expect lots of glossy, slow-motion shots of people walking about.

Wednesday 9th September

The Great British Bake Off - Pick of the day, 8pm

The Great British Bake Off BBC One HD, 8pm

Pastry. It's pastry week on Bake Off, and the amateur bakers must some tricky techniques to get the right crisp, puff, fillings and flavour to their signature frangipane tarts, the cheese-filled flaounas (a technical challenge from Cyprus), and their showstopping classic 1970s canapes: vol-au-vents.

Thursday 10th September

Mock the Week - Pick of the day, 10pm

Being Human BBC Three HD, 9pm

George is excited to meet a fellow werewolf, but the new guy doesn't get along with the other housemates. As he overstays his welcome, Annie and Mitchell try to convince George that Tully isn't all that he seems.

Mock the Week BBC Two HD, 10pm

Dara O Briain and a team of comedians return for another seven weeks of news-mocking. Tonight's panellists include Hugh Dennis, Andy Parsons, Milton Jones, Katherine Ryan, Ed Gamble and Josh Widdicombe.

Friday 11th September

Toy Story - Pick of the day

Would I Lie To You? BBC One HD, 8.30pm

Jack Dee, Romesh Ranganathan, Gaby Roslin and Tinchy Stryder must keep a straight face as they tell tall tales - and hope that their rival team can't tell if they're telling the truth or a lie.

Fun panel game, with Rob Brydon hosting and David Mitchell and Lee Mack as captains of opposing teams.

Toy Story Amazon Prime/Netflix

A animated classic, Pixar's first film set an unenviable task for the studio by being one of the best films of that, or any, year in the 90s.

The story, which everyone should be familiar with by now, sees a group of toys come alive when no one is watching. Woody (Tom Hanks) believes himself to be one of his owner's (Andy) good toys, but his alpha male status is questioned by a new, cooler action figure in Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen).

The animation may have aged a fair bit compared with the latest films, but it's the story (and its charm) that resonates after so many years.

Saturday 12th September

Everton v Chelsea - Pick of the day, 12.45pm

Live: Everton v Chelsea BT Sport 1 HD, 12.45pm

The international break is over as we return to the domestic leagues, and we have a few belters.

Chelsea has not got off to the best of starts, losing to Crystal Palace before the break, so they can't afford any more slip ups. Everton are in slightly better form, but the spectre of Chelsea's bids in the summer for their defender John Stones will loom over this match.

This match is followed by Manchester United facing off against Liverpool in the evening at Old Trafford.

Sunday 13th September

Iron Man - Pick of the day, 3.40pm

Iron Man Film 4 HD, 3.40pm

Iron Man was the film that got the ball rolling for Marvel Studios, launching what would become a cinematic universe that other studios have fallen over themselves to copy.

The first film sees amoral billionaire industrialist Tony Stark captured in Afghanistan and made to make weapons for the shady Ten Rings group. Eventually he escapes, setting out to right previous wrongs, creating a suit of armour to fight against the terrorists.

Looking back it's a decent effort, with Downey Jr. fitting the role of Tony Stark like a glove and the cast convincing in their roles. Despite that, the showdown at the end is a letdown and the villain – a refrain that'll echo throughout the Marvel films to date – is weak.

