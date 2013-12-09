Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD, where it's officially Christmas-time!

Our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days is full of festive fun and holiday cheer, with favourite and classic Christmas films aplenty. It's also the final week of MasterChef: The Professionals – may the best chef win.

Monday 9th December

The Royal Variety Performance ITV HD, 7.30pm

John Bishop hosts this year's variety performance from the London Palladium, with a host of entertaining, creative and comedic acts putting on a fantastic show for a royal audience.

MasterChef: The Professionals BBC Two HD, 8.30pm

It's Finals Week on MasterChef, and our four finalists have one hell of a challenge tonight. After five weeks of fresh and exciting ingredients, the final four are faced with kitchen scraps. They must use their chef's brains and creativity to create two dishes from what can be salvaged from the left-overs, which include meat bones, chicken carcasses, vegetable peelings, overripe fruit and stale bread. They need to impress, as one chef will leave the competition tonight.

Dracula Sky Living HD 10pm

Of Monsters and Men. Dracula prepares to make his first appearance in the sunlight, taking him one step closer to Mina Harker's affections. Lucy, meanwhile, is jealous.

Tuesday 10th December

Bayern Munich v Manchester City Sky Sports HD2, 7pm

Champions League

MasterChef: The Professionals BBC Two HD, 8pm

The remaining three chefs are sent to Italy, at the prestigious and boundary-pushing three Michelin star restaurant Osteria Francescana. The three finalists spend their first day understanding the philosophy of the restaurant's unique dishes, before being given charge of the kitchen on the second day. They must cook the six-course tasting menu to perfection to specially invited guests, including the MasterChef judges – it will be their most intimidating service yet.

Elementary Sky Living HD, 9pm

Blood is Thicker. A beautiful young woman is murdered, leading Holmes and Watson on a twisty-turny case that involves a techno-giant CEO. More importantly, brother Mycroft is plotting things to ensure the younger Holmes returns to London. Is he working for MI6? Or is femme fatale Moriarty behind this?

Wednesday 11th December

MasterChef: The Professionals BBC Two HD, 8pm

It's the most daunting event in the MasterChef schedule: The Chef's Table. 30 of the world's greatest chefs descend upon Central London to taste and judge the three finalists' food, but for the first time in MasterChef history, it's going to be run as a restaurant service. The three chefs have two dishes each - a main and a dessert - and they have just four hours to prepare, cook, plate up and serve to a roomful of intimidating and experienced chefs.

Thursday 12th December

The British Comedy Awards 2013 Channel 4HD, 9pm

Jonathan Ross hosts the awards night celebrating the UK's best and most popular comedic talents, where last year's King of Comedy Jack Whitehall will be vying to hold on to his jestful crown.

MasterChef: The Professionals BBC Two HD, 8pm

This is it. After gruelling challenges, kitchen disasters, and some incredibly inventive plates of food, the finalists simply need to cook a three-course meal - starter, main, dessert - that will wow the judges in the final. As the BBC blurb puts it, "They must simply cook their socks off if they want to win the title - the execution must be perfect, the flavours mind-blowing and the presentation jaw-dropping. There is no room for error. When the stakes are this high the tiniest mistake could cost them the title – but deliver, and their lives could be changed forever." Yep, tonight we'll crown our 2013 MasterChef: The Professionals champion.

Friday 13th December

The Ashes: Australia v England Sky Sports HD2, 2am

Third test, day one

Derren Brown: The Great Art Robbery Channel 4HD, 9pm

For his latest trick, Derren Brown attempts to pull off the perfect crime: stealing a work of art from right under renowned art collector Ivan Massow's nose. A daring heist needs an expert team, and Derren rounds up and schools a group of pensioners in the art of grand larceny. Their target: a painting worth £100,000.

Have I Got News For You BBC One HD, 9pm

Martin Clunes is in the guest host chair this week, with the excellent Bernard Cribbins and Jennifer Saunders on the panels with Ian Hislop and Paul Mertin.

QI BBC Two HD, 10pm

Kitchen Sink. Victoria Wood, Richard Osman and Jason Manford join Alan Davies and Stephen Fry as they rummage through a kitchenful of K things.

Julie & Julia BBC Two HD, 11.05pm

Based on a true story, this lovely film-for-foodies follows the lives of two women from two different times, who put their stamp on culinary history. In the 1950s, Julia Childs's cookbook brought French cuisine to American housewives and made her a household name. In 2002, aspiring writer Julie Powell attempts to cook all 524 recipes from Childs's book in one year, and blogs about her efforts in the hope of attracting a publisher. Starring Meryl Streep, Amy Adams and Stanley Tucci, prepare to feast your eyes on some delicious, mouth-watering dishes.

Saturday 14th December

Manchester City v Arsenal BT Sport HD1, 12.15pm

Barclays Premier League

Die Hard E4 HD, 9pm

The best Christmas action film ever? Damn right. NYC cop John McClane battles wits and guts against terrorist Hans Gruber, who has taken a skyscraper hostage, with McClane's wife in it. Proper blood and violence, great one-liners and some terribly hilarious German henchmen – 'tis the season!

Sunday 15th December

Aston Villa v Manchester United Sky Sports HD1, 12.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Sky Sports HD1 & 3D, 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Snowmageddon SyFy HD, 4pm

A mystical snow globe. Shake it, and terrible things happen to the world. Like snow, we're guessing. We want to watch it for the title alone.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year BBC One HD, 7.40pm

Gary Linekar, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan present this star-studded event live from Leeds, celebrating another great year of British sport. This is the 60th anniversary of this awards event, and there will no doubt be a montage of all the great sporting achievements of the past few years and decades, most notably the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The titular award will be chosen by viewers on the night: contenders include Andy Murray, Chris Froome, Mo Farah and Sir Ben Ainslie.

