Monday 19th March

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn - Sky 3D/Blu-ray - 11pm

Herge's much-loved comic strips about a young Belgian reporter and his adventures get the Spielberg/Cameron treatment in this fun 3D animated film.

Tintin's purchase of a model ship sets him off on a globetrotting adventure to find a pirate's lost treasure, with help from drunken Captain Haddock, his dog Snowy and Thomson and Thompson, all the while trying to stay a step ahead of the viillainous Sakharine's clutches.

The animation is fantastic, the storyline is entertaining, and it's one of the best 3D films I've seen so far. With the voice talents of Jamie Bell, Daniel Craig, Andy Serkis, Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, it's also out on Blu-ray today.

Machine Gun Preacher - Blu-ray

Gerard Butler stars in this biopic of Sam Childers, a former drug-dealer who became a crusader for hundreds of Sudanese children who are forced to become soldiers.

Moneyball - Blu-ray

Brad Pitt, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Jonah Hill star in this biographical film based on Michael Lewis' book about the Billy Beane, general manager to the Oakland Athletics baseball team, and how he used statistical analysis to value players, eventually going on to win a record 20 consecutive games. Great film.

Manchester City v Chelsea - Sky Sports HD1 - 4pm

Barclays Premier League

Dirk Gently - BBC HD - 10.30

Episode 2 sees the show explore more of its sci-fi roots, with Dirk and Macduff protecting a humanoid robot, and then inevitably becoming the prime suspects in a murder case.

A Question of Sport - BBC1 HD - 10.35pm

Sports quiz hosted by Sue Barker, with Shane Williams, Graham Onions, Jenny Meadows and John Hartson joining team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell.

Tuesday 20th March

West Indies v Australia - Sky Sports HD3 - 1.25pm

Third one day international

She-Wolves: England's Early Queens - BBC HD - 7pm

Isabelle and Margaret - Historian Helen Castor further explores the early queens of England, this time focusing on two young French royals - Isabella of France, and Margaret of Anjou - who felt driven to take control of the kingdom themselves. It was Margaret who Shakespeare named the She Wolf. Compelling stuff.

Alcatraz - Watch HD - 10pm

Another US drama hitting our shores, this time about America's most notorious prison, where a secret agency tries to recapture inmates who mysteriously disappeared in 1963. With Sam Niell, Jorge Garcia (Hurley from Lost), and Parminder Nagra. Lost meets Prison Break?

Wednesday 21st March

The Apprentice - BBC1 HD - 9pm

New series - the teams must buy blank goods and add value by printing designs onto them. Expect the usual put-downs from the panel.

The Apprentice: You're Fired - BBC HD - 10pm

Thea Green, Trevor Nelson and Jo Caulfield analyse the latest Apprentice developments of the new season.

Thursday 22nd March

Senna - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

Riveting and emotional Bafta-winning documentary about legendary racer Ayrton Senna, his family life, rivalry with Alain Prost, and tragic death at San Marino GP.

Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison - Sky Arts1 HD - 10.30pm

Follow up Senna with a documentary film of Johnny Cash's 1968 concert for the inmates of California's Folsom Prison.

Friday 23rd March

West Indies v Australia - Sky Sports HD2 - 1.25pm

Fourth one day international

Orbit: Earth's Extraordinary Journey - BBC HD - 9pm

In the second episode, we travel from January to the March equinox, getting as close as possible to the Sun, while also exploring an area that gets some of the biggest and fastest snowstorms on Earth.

Sports Relief 2012 - BBC1 HD - 7pm

TV and sports personalities come together to raise money for charities in this year's Sports Relief marathon, hosted by David Walliams and Miranda Hart.

Saturday 24th March

Formula 1: The Malaysian Grand Prix - Sky F1 HD Live - 7am, BBC1 HD Highlights - 1pm

Qualifying from Sepang - Will McLaren be able to hold onto its new qualifying form, or will the Red Bulls (well, Vettel) take back pole position?

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspurs - Sky Sports HD2 - 12pm

Barclays Premier League

Doctor Who - BBC HD - 5.20pm

Planet of the Dead - A London bus takes a detour to an alien world, which has been ravaged by the deadly Swarm. The Doctor has precious few moments to get the passengers back to Earth, with help from light-fingered and quick-witted Lady Christina de Souza. David Tennant and Michelle Ryan star in one of the four specials before the 10th Doctor's departure.

Bright Star - BBC HD - 9.20pm

A beautiful and delicate drama based on the blissful but short love affair between the Romantic poet John Keats and the young seamstress Fanny Brawne in 19th century London. Abbie Cornish and Thomas Sangster star, with the brilliant Ben Whishaw as the struggling young genius of a poet that Keats was.

The Jonathan Ross Show - ITV HD - 10.20pm

Danny DeVito, Dara O'Briain, Simon Cowell and David Walliams join the chat show host, with music from Labrinth.

Sunday 25th March

Formula 1: The Malaysian Grand Prix - Sky F1 HD Live - 7.30am, BBC1 HD Highlights - 2.45pm

From Sepang International Circuit - the first time I watched this race in 2009, there were dark clouds looming over the circuit and a heavy storm cut short the race, with Jenson Button winning. Wouldn't mind a repeat of that.

Rangers v Celtic - Sky Sports HD1 - 12.30pm

SPL

West Indies v Australia - Sky Sports HD4 - 2.25pm

Fifth one day international

Being Human - BBC HD - 9pm

The War Child - As the series comes to its final climax, The Old Ones have finally arrived, with the King of the Vampires (Mark Gatiss) set to destroy the humans. It's up to Annie, Hal and Tom to save the world, but will they kill baby Eve?

