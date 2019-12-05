Vertere Acoustics reveals £2000 Mystic Moving Coil Cartridge

High-end turntable brand Vertere Acoustics has launched a plush new phono cartridge – the Vertere Mystic Moving Coil, yours for £2000 ($2699, €2498).

It's a return to the company's high-end roots, following the launch of its most affordable turntable ever, the DG-1 Dynamic Groove.

So, what do you get for your money? Despite the name, there's nothing 'mystical' here. Rather than reinventing the wheel, Vertere says it has deployed its considerable engineering expertise to level-up performance across the board.

The solid aluminium body, coated in a fetching sapphire blue anodised finish, is specially-tuned to reduced unwanted vibration.

The Micro Elliptical diamond stylus tip, meanwhile, is designed to stay locked in the groove for maximum retrieval of information. It should fit perfectly to the tonearm, too, thanks to a specially-designed tri-point mount.

Performance-wise, the Mystic Moving Coil promises an output level of 0.5mV and a wide frequency response of 10Hz to 40kHz.

The Vertere Mystic Moving Coil is due to hit UK stores this week, before arriving the USA and Europe in the second week of December.

