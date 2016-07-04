It's hard to remember a time when we didn't recommend a version of this feature-packed Denon system. The latest model, the D-M40DAB, took home the Product of the Year gong in last year's What Hi-Fi? Awards, as have so many previous incarnations of the system before it.

Quite simply, it does a lot of things very well for not a lot of money - and that means it still fulfills the needs of a surprisingly large number of people. In this age of streaming and wireless speakers, plenty of people still want a simple all-in-one system, complete with CD playback, a radio and a variety of extra bells and whistles.

What Hi-Fi? user Soulstylist is clearly one such person. A "hi-fi with excellent sound quality for under £500" was the problem that needed solving and Denon's micro system has come up trumps. Not only is the CD player's sound billed as "phenomenal", but it seems pretty much every other feature is getting plenty of use, too. And there's an even an upgrade path in sight with the planned addition of a subwoofer.

You can read the full Denon D-M40DAB user review here. Congratulations to Soulstylist and enjoy your prize - a pair of Lindy Cromo NCX-100 noise-cancelling headphones, worth £100.

We’ll be selecting a winning user review every month, with another pair of the Lindy noise-cancelling headphones up for grabs at the end of July. So if you haven’t entered your own review, now’s the time…

You can review any product you own that's in the database. Just search for the product and then click the user reviews tab on the product's review page.

