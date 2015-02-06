You've hopefully noticed that we've added the ability to post your own user review on the new site.

Not only does this allow you to tell the world about the products you love (and the ones you don't), it also helps others to make the right buying decisions by imparting some extra knowledge on the products we've reviewed (and some we haven't).

We're pleased to say that not only have many of you been getting involved - but the standard of reviews is seriously impressive. And with the average review coming in at around 250 words, they're adding some serious extra value for our readers.

So we thought it only right to highlight some of the best reviews on the site. We'll be picking out a 'user review of the month' each month, and awarding the user in question an 'Approved Reviewer' badge. A coveted badge indeed.

Our inaugural user review of the month comes from the user 'adventuresinsound' for his well-written and informative review of the Naim Mu-so.

Why? Well, his succinct review succeeds in imparting his thoughts on the design, set-up and performance, highlights some issues he's had with the product, talks through his favourite test tracks and how he uses the Mu-so, and even finds room for a quick product comparison. Good stuff.

You can read adventuresinsound's full Naim Mu-so user review here.

Fancy having a crack yourself? Take a look at our guide to writing a user review. And it could be your user review up in lights next month...