Jamo has announced a new surround sound speaker package for the budget market, the S 426HCS3.

Weighing in at just £300, the five-channel package has floorstanding front speakers, bookshelf rears and a dedicated centre and subwoofer.

Delivered in a black ash finish in the UK, the floorstanders stand 91cm tall and boast dual 5.5in woofers together with a 1in soft dome tweeter.

The rear satellites, 20cm tall, and centre channel come supplied with wall brackets.

The Jamo S 426HC3 speaker package has a suggested retail price of just £300, with the SUB260 subwoofer available in matching black ash as an option for a further £300.

The subwoofer uses a 20cm driver and an amplifier capable of 260W peak power in an enclosure with a slotted port, allowing bass extension down to 30Hz.

The drive unit has a high-rigidity composite cone and a motor with a well-ventilated poie piece, allowing long excursions without distortion and increased power handling.

The amplifier, meanwhile, is said to 'combine the classic sound of high quality analogue amplification with the efficiency and power delivery of modern digital technology.'

The sub has stereo line inputs and auto-sensing power switching.

Both the speaker package and the subwoofer are available online and from Jamo retailers across the UK.

