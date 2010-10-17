We'll be heading north to Manchester for the weekend of October 16th-17th for the annual Home Entertainment Show, organised by Audio T in association with Sevenoaks and What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision.

Visit the show and you'll be the first to see all our 2010 Award winners which will form an integral part of our display. You'll also be able to watch our state-of-the-art 3D demo, and the test team will be on hand throughout the weekend to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries.

What's more, there will be hundreds of new products on display, great discount deals (a sneak preview of the savings here) and some fabulous prizes to be won in the show competition.

The big story this year will be 3D TV: at least four of the big TV makers will be showing their home 3D kit. Music streaming will also be big news: you'll get to see how far the hi-fi industry has caught up and is now turning out cutting-edge tech.

Streaming systems, wireless multiroom, and products designed to take your music and make it sound even better – it will all be on display, with 74 exhibiting brands confirmed so far.



The show takes place at the Renaissance Hotel, Blackfriars Street, Manchester M3 2EQ. Tickets are available on the door for £6 (adults) and £3 for students and senior citizens. Accompanied children under 16 are free. More details on the show website.

Over the coming weeks we'll bring you a sneak preview of the exciting new products you will be able to see in Manchester, so keep visiting the site for the latest updates. Exhibitors confirmed so far include:

Arcam

Star of the Arcam stand will be the long-awaited BDP100 Blu-ray player, which finally gets its world launch in Manchester. The £1000 player is designed to be as adept with music playback as it is with movies, and will get an optional 3D upgrade next year.



You'll also be able to see Arcam's £500 portable rCube iPhone/iPod dock with CD-quality music streaming from Mac or PC. Its built-in battery gives up to eight hours playback time, and the unit can stream music from one rCube to another. Optional Kleer wireless dongles are needed fos streaming music from a computer or an iPhone/iPad. There's a full review in our November issue, on sale now.



Arcam rDock £500



Atlas Cables

New from Atlas is the Asimi speaker cable and interconnect, and the Mavros XLR 5 interconnect, both of which will be demonstrated using Chord electronics and Vivid speakers. Also on show for the first time will be the company's balanced power supply.



Atlas Mavros XLR5



Audiolab

Hi-fi fans will also be able to hear Audiolab's five-star 8200CD player in action, paired with Castle's new Knight speakers.

Audiolab 8200CD player



Audio Technica

First seen at the IFA Show in Berlin in September, Audio-Technica's new range-topping ATH-WS70 headphones (£129) and more affordable ATH-WS50 (£69) model will be on show at Manchester. They're both part of the Solid Bass Series.

B&W

Manchester will mark the debut of B&W's new CM8 floorstanding speaker. Selling for £1250 a pair and available in four finishes, the CM8 is designed to offer many of the benefits of the CM9, but in a smaller package.

Standing 96cm tall and just 16.5cm wide, the new model replaces the long-running CM7. It uses a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter, a 13cm woven Kevlar FST midrange driver, and a pair of 13cm paper/Kevlar cone bass units.

The speakers will be available in gloss white or black, plus rosenut and wenge wood finishes, when they hit the shops in November.

B&W CM8 £1250



Chord Company

The Chord Company will demonstrate how digital cables can change the sound of a system in its room at the show.

The system will consist of a Sony XA5400ES as transport, a Naim DAC, Bonnec pre and power amplifiers and a set of limited edition Elac 234 bookshelf speakers.

As well as demonstrating its existing range of digital cables, Chord will also use the event to launch and play the newest edition to the Sarum range of cables, a brand-new flagship digital model.

Tickets for the Chord Company demo will be available from the Chord stand in the Galileo Suite.

Chord Co Optichord



Dali

You'll be able to see and hear the new Dali Ikon 6 Mk2 speakers in action at Manchester. The company claims this revised version of its much-admired Ikon 6 combines "legendary clarity and wealth of detail with new bass driver technologies resulting in even better integration with the Dali Hybrid tweeter module".



Dali Ikon 6 Mk2



Denon

Over in the Denon room the company will celebrate its 100th anniversary with the UK debut of all six products from its centenary A100 Collection.

This includes the £2500 DP-A100 turntable using direct-drive technology and special DL-A100 cartridge.

If home cinema's more your thing, check out Denon's demo of its just launched AVR-4311 multichannel receiver and matching DBP-4010 universal Blu-ray player.

And while you're in the Denon room, why not enter the company's Anniversary Safe-Crack £5000 competition. There'll be a safe in the room, and if any visitor punches in the correct code he/she will win £5k worth of Denon 100th Anniversary products.



Denon DP-A100 turntable: £2500



Harman Kardon

Harman Kardon will be out in force at the show, with a raft of new products on display. Among them will be the Signature Line headphone range developed in partnership with Quincy Jones, a compact version of HK's Go + Play iPod dock (the Micro), a new home cinema soundbar, the SB16, and the third generation of the company's iconic SoundSticks speakers.

Harman Kardon Go + Play Micro



Hi-Fi Racks

There will be three new products from Hi-Fi Racks at the show. Its Podium Platform wall-mounted supports can carry a load of up to 90Kg, is available in a range of standard sizes or can be made to meet your exact requirements.

For those with particularly heavy TVs and AV kit, the Podium XL (V) can carry up to 100Kg. Each tier is designed to sit seemlessly on the next.

And finally, the Podium Storage unit offers somewhere to keep all your CDs, DVDs or LPs.



Hi-Fi Racks' speaker and AV supports



JVC

Exciting news from JVC: it will be bringing its new range of 3D-ready D-ILA projectors to Manchester. There are three models: the DLA-X3, DLA-X7 and flagship DLA-X9. They'll cost £3600, £6600 and £960 respectively, including 3D emitter and 3D glasses.

All three models have a claimed contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and a new-generation D-ILA optical engine. The DLA-X7 and DLA-X9 have been designed to meet THX certification standards, and are currently being tested by THX.

A glossy black cabinet is standard on all models, with white available as an option on the DLA-X3.

JVC DLA-X3 3D projector



KEF

The big launch from KEF is its new Q Series of speakers, now in its eighth generation. Using trickle-down technology from KEF's Concept Blade speakers, the new models have had numerous upgrades and improvements, including a new UniQ driver array and bass driver, plus redesigned cabinets.

The KEF Q100 (£380) and Q300 (£450) bookshelf models will make their debut at Bristol. Find out more in our news story, and watch our exclusive news video too.

UPDATE: We've just been told the three new floorstanding models in the revised Q range will also debut at Manchester. The Q500 (£700), Q700 (£1000) and Q900 (£1200) will form the centrepiece of the KEF display.



KEF Q900: £1200



Marantz

Marantz will demonstrate its KI Pearl Lite system of hi-fi components, based heavily on Brand Ambassador Ken Ishiwata's 30th anniversary KI Pearl components.

You'll also be able to qualify for a 20% discount on the total package price for a Marantz CD6003, PM6003 and Mordaunt-Short Aviano 2 hi-fi system.

Marantz KI Pearl Lite CD player and amp



Monitor Audio

Check out the new Bronze BX series from Monitor Audio. The BX range features all C-CAM drivers, single bolt driver fixings, improved crossovers, HiVE reflex ports, magnetic grille attachment and four vinyl wood-effect finishes: walnut, natural oak, rosemah and black oak. Prices range from £200 for the BX 1 stand-mount speaker to £650 for the BX 6 floorstander.



Monitor Audio BX2



Naim Audio

Star of the Naim stand will be the NDX network audio player. It can play UPnP audio streams, internet radio, iPod or iPhone audio, and files stored on USB memory sticks. The company claims music reproduction is equivalent to its CDX2 CD player and HDX hard disk player. Read our news story for more details.

Naim NDX music player



Optimum

If you're looking for some stylish AV furniture, head on over to the Optimum stand. There you'll find the Reflection range, the latest addition to Optimum's portfolio. Designed to support TVs up to 46in, the reflection is described as "an appealing fusion of glass and wood with a fashionable design to suit any modern living room".

Also new is the Valera, part of the BDI by Optimum range. This stylish, open stand is available in four sizes, with three of the models (9721, 9723 and 9724) including a swivel stand which can be set in three positions.



Reflections RG1000 AV rack

Peachtree Audio

This US company is new to the UK, and the Manchester Show will mark its first public outing in Blighty. There'll be a working sample of the Nova integrated Class A valve amplifier (£1099.99) on display, plus an iDecco iPod dock and DAC (£999.99). Full details in our news story.

Peachtree Audio's iDecco iPod dock + DAC



Pioneer

Pioneer's stand will be divided into separate product areas, including a demo room and an iPod dock display where visitors will be able to try out the company's range of Kodo docks using their own iPod.

There'll also be a "headphone experience wall" and in the demo room you'll be able to see Pioneer's brand-new 3D Blu-ray players in action, along with the iControlAV home entertainment app.

Pioneer BDP-LX54 Blu-ray player



PMC

Be one of the first to hear the Limited Edition TB2i and FB1i Signature speakers, which will be on show in the PMC room. They feature new hand-tuned and matched crossover networks, an extended ten-year warranty and an exclusive Palissandre Rose veneer finish.

PMC will also be demonstrating the compact fact.3 and fact.8 floorstanding speakers.

ProAc

You might not have £18,500 to spend on a pair of speakers, but if you want to know what that money buys you, come and have a listen to the ProAc Carbon Pro 6 in room 109 at the Renaissance Hotel. This high-end floorstander uses carbon fibre and ribbon drive unit technology, housed in a gloss lacquer wood vener cabinet.

ProAc Carbon Pro 6: £18,500



Pure Sound

New from Pure Sound at Manchester is the L10 line level preamplifier (£2499.95), a more affordable version of the company's flagship L300 model.

Under the lid there's a simple triode gain stage with high quality output transformers, a valve rectified, twin choke power supply and a fully regulated filament supply.

Also new from Pure Sound is the M845 mono power amplifier. It's a single-ended design based around the 845 power trioede. Operating in Class A mode, it has a power output of 27W.

Pure Sound M845 mono power amp



Quad

You'll be able to see and hear Quad's brand-new Elite range of electronics in the Dali room.

Quad Elite hi-fi range



Rega

See and hear Rega's RP1 turntable, equipped with hand-assembled RB1010 tonearm, Phenolic resin platter, low vibration motor and available in white, titanium and cool grey finishes.

Rega RP1 turntable



REL

Need to give your system a bass boost? Then check out this Quake T5 micro sub from REL Acoustics. This downward-firing device will make it UK debut at the Manchester Show.



REL Quake T5 subwoofer



Richter/Dussun

Cognoscenti High Fidelity will be showing Richter Acoustics speakers from Australia and Dussun T6 and T2i amplifiers from China in room 308.

The Dussun T6 delivers 100W into 8 ohms, has five line inputs and an aluminium chassis. If your needs are for something smaller, the T2i is a small, desktop amp with a built-in 8x oversampling Sigma-Delta USB DAC.



Dussun T6 amplifier



Sony

Sony's first home 3D projector with active-shutter glasses, the VPL-VW90ES, makes its UK debut at Manchester after its recent unveiling at IFA in Berlin. It's equipped with Sony's Advanced Iris 3 technology, with the ability to project 3Din Full HD 1080p, and can convert 2D video to simulated 3D. You'll be able to buy the VPL-VW90 from November. Price to be confirmed.





Sony VPL-VW90ES 3D projector



Vogel

PlayStation 3 owners can dock and charge their console with Vogel's new TwistDock, designed to fit both the original PS3 and newer Slim versions.

A sturdy pedestal holds the console in place, and controllers can be charged and stored on the back of the unit. The device can be further expanded with a USB hub that adds four extra USB ports for peripherals such as guitars and steering wheels.

iPad owners will also be able to check out Vogel's iPad mounting system, for use in-wall, in-car, or on tables and desks.



Vogel TwistDock



Yamaha

See the full 2010 range of Yamaha multichanel amps and receivers in action at the show, including the 3D-capable RX-V667 and RX-V767, plus the new BD-S667 Blu-ray player



Yamaha RX-V767

