Toshiba UL20 4K TVs bring big screens and Dolby Vision to tight budgets

Toshiba is getting in on the super-budget 4K TV action with its new UL20 range in the UK (Australian pricing and availability is still to come).

The five-strong series of 4K HDR TVs comprises 43in (£299), 50in (£329), 55in (£379), 58in (£399) and 65in (£549) models – all featuring 4K resolutions and support for HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma HDR and the premium Dolby Vision HDR formats.

Toshiba promises to make the most of those colour-enhancing technologies in its budget sets by utilising its own TRU Picture Engine technology, which combines TRU Micro Dimming, TRU Flow smooth motion and TRU Resolution processing to deliver on contrast, motion handling and upscaling fronts.

Toshiba’s Linux-based operating system integrates the Freeview Play platform, giving owners access to the full suite of UK catch-up TV apps, and complements that with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube apps. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control is also supported when an external Alexa or Assistant device is hooked up to the TV.

Naturally there is plenty of choice in the budget 4K TV market these days, with TCL's latest Android TVs and Hisense's affordable 4K TVs notably also vying for the attention of consumers looking for big-screen bargains. While we weren't all too impressed with the most recent Toshiba TV to enter our test rooms, this is a new range that presents a new opportunity for the budding TV brand to impress.

The Toshiba UL20 4K HDR TVs are now available from Amazon, AO, Currys and Very.

MORE:

Best cheap TVs 2020: the best budget 4K TVs

Best TVs under £1000: 4K, HDR and budget TVs

How to set up your TV and get the best picture