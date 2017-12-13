According to a report by Norwegian site Dagens Nærringsliv, Tidal – the rapper-fronted, CD-quality and, lest we forget, Award-winning music streaming service – may only have six more months left. It lost the equivalent of around $44m in 2016.

The report says the service is living on large loans from the owners' holding company.

However, a spokesperson told Engadget the business has grown each year, with the company claiming it will achieve profitibalility in mid-2018.

Needless to say, such a cash issue could spell bad news for its subscribers and the MQA audio technology behind its hi-res Masters streams. It would also leave just Qobuz and Deezer as advocates of "audiophile" streaming.

Fingers crossed the streaming service can turn the tide, then.

