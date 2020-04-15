This new Aussie mic promises to improve the sound – and look – of your videos

Rode's Wireless Go ultra-compact wireless microphone system has become a favourite of filmmakers and vloggers around the world for a few key reasons: it’s ultra-small, easy to use, has outstanding battery life and delivers high-fidelity sound – no matter how many other Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices are in the immediate area.

But until now, it’s only been available in black with a matching black Lavalier microphone, so despite the tiny size of the transmitter and microphone, they sometimes become obvious in videos, particularly close-ups. Ride, which designs and builds the Wireless Go entirely in Australia, has announced that the entire Wireless Go system including microphones, transmitters, receivers, and accessories such as wind shields, is now also available in white.

Rode Wireless Go transmitter/receiver (TX/RX) pair (Image credit: Rode)

The Wireless Go transmitter (TX) measures only 44 × 46 × 19mm, weighs just 31g and has a built-in omnidirectional condenser microphone, so it can be used as a clip-on mic in many situations. For an even-higher level of invisibility, you can also hide the transmitter and run a lead to a Rode lavalier microphone, choosing whichever microphone colour is most inconspicuous – white or black.

Rode Levalier Microphone in white (Image credit: RODE)

The connection between transmitter and receiver (RX) is via Series III 2.4GHz digital wireless transmission with 128-bit encryption and is claimed to be optimised for short-range operation in congested RF environments, but able to work over a range of up to 70 metres under ideal conditions. The RF receiver is the same size and weight as the transmitter, so it will attach to any size camera without adding weight or interfering with camera operations. Both transmitter and receiver have in-built rechargeable batteries that last up to 7 hours and are charged via USB-C.

“We designed the Wireless GO to deliver crystal-clear broadcast-grade audio in all conditions and so that its performance would excel even in dense Wi-Fi and Bluetooth environments such as shopping malls, convention centres and hotels,” said Nick Stillman, Communications Manager at RØDE. “It’s the perfect wireless mic solution for content creators in all disciplines: filmmakers, on-camera presenters, news gatherers, vloggers and more.”

Available now, the Rode Wireless Go TX/RX pair sells for $189.95 / £151 / AU$299 and the Rode lavalier microphone for $62.99 / £51 / AU$99.