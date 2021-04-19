Sound+Image May-June 2021 out now: Why you need a Great Wall of Sport!

Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$14.99 p/m There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$14.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.View Deal

INSIDE OUR NEW ISSUE

Every issue of Sound+Image brings you the latest news, views, reviews and features on audio and AV equipment, reveals the entertainment they bring to your home, and tells you how to get the best personal musical experience when you're out and about.

Expert reviews tell you what you need to know about the latest gear - will it fit your home, does it have the facilities you need, and is its performance leading the pack?

Music and movie reviews and stories fill out your knowledge and give a fine read, while our Buying Guide is the ultimate way to create a short-list for your next purchase.

EXTREME SCREENS FOR SPORT

Looking for an upgrade to enjoy the upcoming sports season? 4K projection and the latest TV tech can take you closer to the action than ever.

New TV technologies

Never have we seen more new TV technologies enter the market: Mini-LED, QD-OLED, OLED evo, QNED — what do they offer? Should you buy yet?

Hisense 100L5F ‘Laser TV’

Hands-on with Hisense’s latest bundle of 100-inch screen and smart ultra-short-throw projector.

Projector round-up

Ultra-short-throw is trending, but don’t neglect more traditional projection, especially if you can dedicate a room to your sport & entertainment.

Sony VPL-VW790ES 4K projector

Native 4K projection isn’t cheap. But as Sony’s projectors invariably show, it is spectacular.

Stunning Sports Installations

from Len Wallis Audio

WestCoast Hi-Fi Midland

The Digital Picture and

Rogue Home Cinema

group test

STREAMERS

Adding a streamer updates any hi-fi system with online subscription music services, internet radio and a whole lot more. But which to choose? Check our full reviews to find your perfect path to al the world's music:



entry-level

Yamaha WXAD-10

Sonos Port

HEOS Link HS2

Yamaha NP-S303

Bluesound Node 2i



moving up

Matrix Audio Element i 50

Cambridge Audio CXN v2 52

Meridian 210 54

NAD C 658 56

Pioneer N-70AE 58



high-end

Linn Selekt DSM 60

Moon 680D 62

Naim 555 / 555 DR 65

Full hi-fi reviews this issue include:

Denon CEOL N11 DAB hi-fi system

Is this all-in-one solution all you need? There’s CD, radio, full streaming, multiroom and more.

Clearaudio Concept Active turntable

This German deck is out to prove that high-quality vinyl replay needn’t come without convenience.

Sugarcube SC-2 Mini vinyl recording system with click removal

This neat vinyl recording system has an extra trick which may make it indispensible to vinyl fans.

Sennheiser IE 300 in-ear buds

While true wireless in-ears are popular, consider also the many merits of high-quality cabled buds.

Yamaha YH-E700A wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Yamaha keeps its ears firmly on the music with these $499 wireless noise-cancellers.



PLUS

Music reviews, Classic tracks, Top 5 albums, and our buying guide section of Sound+Image award-winning products you can be sure will bring you audio & AV performance par excellence.

