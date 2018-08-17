Soul Electronics’ latest headphones are powered by BEFLEX's BiomechEngine which offers users a personalized running coaching experience. It measures cadence, symmetry, step length, balance and head tilt angle, while a voice in your ear will give you tips to maximise form and performance.

Building on the brand’s existing Run Free Pro in-ears, Soul Electronics claims the Bio version are the world’s first AI earbuds with Gait analysis. All the data collected by the system is accessible via the Soul Fit companion app.

The sports headphones offer up to 11 hours of Bluetooth playback from one charge, and are available in either grey or red, with a reflective cable (complete with LED light) for added safety during evening workouts.

Priced £130, the Run Free Bios are available to pre-order in the US now, with UK and Europe availability expected later this year.

