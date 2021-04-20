Sony unveils new limited edition WH-1000XM4 'Silent White' headphones

Looking to buy a top pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones? You might want to hold off until next month – if you want to look fresh, that is.

Sony has just announced the new limited edition Silent White colourway of its What Hi-Fi? Award-winning WH-1000XM4 headphones – cans that, when we reviewed them, we said "deliver a sonic masterclass" to the competition.

The release has been scheduled to coincide with Sony's 75th anniversary in May 2021. Sony says the new white colour has been developed to "embody the concept of silence and serenity".

A limited quantity of the WH-1000XM4 Silent White will be distributed across Europe between May and August this year. The WH-1000XM4 Silent White includes a pearlescent finish to the topcoat of the headphones, which promises a sense of depth and a luxurious touch.

With an additional coat of paint over the XM4's standard black and silver colours, the WH-1000XM4 Silent White headphones boast even more stain-resistance, plus all accessories come in the same white colour, so your case and cables can seamlessly match.

Otherwise, the latest release offers all of the technology found in our 2020 wireless headphone Award-winners, including a 30-hour battery life, Wearing Detection, Speak to Chat, Sony's class-leading noise-cancelling, dynamic, detail-rich sound, a sensational sense of timing and a comfy, clever design.

They are likely to cost a little more than the original finishes, though. Sony's WH-1000XM4 Silent White limited edition model will be priced at approximately £400 (€459) and will hit shelves from May 2021.

(Image credit: Sony )

