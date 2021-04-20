Sony sneaks out 100-inch X92J LED TV, yours for $20,000

Crack open your piggy bank, there's a new $20,000 TV in town, now that Sony has announced the pricing on its biggest and most expensive TV of the year. The 100in Sony X92J was given only a small mention at the original 2021 Sony TV line-up launch but full details have arrived.

The X92J is an off-shoot of the X90J series which is the second-to-top 4K LED TV range. The X90J comes in 75in, 65in, 55in, and 50in sizes and starts at a comparatively trifling $1300. Step up to the 100in X92J and most features carry over, but there is one drawback.

While the grande X92J still gets the Cognitive XR picture processor, the Contrast Booster 5, Google TV interface and 4K at 120fps HDMI 2.1 ports, it seems that the panel is just a little too large for Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio technology.

Sound comes courtesy of a pair of 10W, full-range speakers but there are no frame tweeters to aid those high frequencies. With the smaller X90J TVs a pair of actuators invisibly vibrate the panel. This makes the sound feel like it's coming right from the screen, but either for technical or financial reasons, they have not been included with the 100in version.

The X92J appears to match its smaller siblings on most other fronts, though. That includes the XR Surround with 3D Surround Upscaling audio signal processing which can take a 2ch or 5.1ch audio signal and create a virtual 5.1.2ch experience.

If the X92J is a little beyond your means or wall-size, then you'll find a host of smaller and more affordable TVs in the rest of the 2021 Sony TV line-up. That includes the Sony Z9J Master Series 8K TVs which suddenly seem like a bargain starting at just $8000.

